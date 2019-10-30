Therapy Brands Welcomes Vickie Westmark as Chief Operating Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is pleased to announce Vickie Westmark has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Westmark brings more than 32 years of engineering and technology P&L operations experience to the role and will be responsible for ensuring brand profitability, achieving operational effectiveness and fostering company culture.

"I am thrilled to join the incredibly talented team at Therapy Brands," shared Westmark. "I'm looking forward to driving the mission of our brand forward as well as nurturing our diverse and engaged workforce."

Vickie Westmark, Chief Operating Officer, Therapy Brands

Prior to joining Therapy Brands, Westmark worked for Kronos in human capital management, holding various leadership roles in operations, mergers and acquisitions, sales, marketing, services and engineering.

She began her career at Lockheed Martin and Systems & Electronics, Inc., leading engineering teams who designed radar systems and respective support equipment for military aircraft and vehicles deployed to U.S. and foreign allied military troops.

"We are excited to have Vickie on board as COO," said Shegun Otulana, CEO of Therapy Brands. "Her experience and brand vision will be instrumental to reaching our operational goals."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully-integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL and employs over 350 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://www.therapybrands.com/ .

