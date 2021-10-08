Therapy Brands wins Award for Best Company Perks & Benefits from Comparably

"Now more than ever, how companies support their employees matters. Company benefits and perks are an important part of the equation as they foster a caring culture, support work life balance, community impact and make a difference in an employee's health and well-being. We are honored to receive this award from Comparably as we aspire to enable all employees to thrive which includes offering leading company benefits," remarked Kimberly O'Loughlin, Therapy Brands' CEO.

Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar agrees. "While salary is a factor to consider when determining where to work, perks and benefits continue to be an important aspect to employee satisfaction in the workplace." He continued, "Therapy Brands understands the importance of caring about the full spectrum of workers' lives which is why they are so highly rated by their own employees on our Best Perks & Benefits list this year."

The Therapy Brands People Ops Team spearheaded many initiatives in 2021 to develop community culture programs, enhance benefit packages, and encourage impactful and transparent employee feedback through engagements that encourage continual learning, value our diverse perspectives, and foster a sense of belonging. Therapy Brands is dedicated to creating an inclusive community that focuses on employee health, wellness, and professional growth.

Julie Gettys, VP of People Ops for Therapy Brands, believes the senior leadership team wants everyone to THRIVE in the TBH HIVE! "The award speaks to our commitment to intentionally evaluate, design and provide meaningful perks and benefits for all of our employees." She notes, "Taking care of our employees and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are committed to continually evolving our total rewards package as we listen to our employees' ever-changing needs."

About Therapy Brands: At a time when both topics of mental health and digital connectivity are at the forefront of the cultural conversation in the U.S., Therapy Brands is equipping tens of thousands of practitioners to effectively address the mental and behavioral needs of some of the country's most vulnerable populations. Through fully integrated practice management and EHR solutions provided by Therapy Brands, mental and behavioral healthcare providers are able to improve patient quality of care and support better health outcomes for those they serve. Therapy Brands is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, and employs more than 500 people nationally. For more information, please visit us at https://therapybrands.com.

About Comparably, in their own words: Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it is like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series. (www.comparably.com)

