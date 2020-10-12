THERAPY (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack): 'Don't Leave' Lands as One of the Most Added Records on Mediabase Charts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Featured R&B singer Barachi is creating buzz with his music release "Don't Leave." On its recent introduction to U.S. radio, the record has officially landed as one of the most added records on official Mediabase charts the first week of October. "Don't Leave" has been added by 7 R&B stations in one week: KDKS Shreveport, WJUC Toledo, WKXI Jackson, WMJM Louisville, WROU Dayton, WTLZ Saginaw, and WWDM Columbia. "Don't Leave" is also featured on "Therapy (The Deluxe Album)" distributed by The Orchard, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Barachi, is a contemporary R&B vocalist known for his unique romantic style of interpreting music. As a vocalist, his influences include Babyface, Lloyd, and Ne-Yo. A Brooklyn native, he began his rise in the industry after landing a break in Miami, Florida. He is currently represented nationally and worldwide by celebrated industry executive, Lindsay Guion. When asked about the current momentum of "Don't Leave," Lindsay Guion says, "We are truly proud of this moment to see this record being added to key stations in America from the start of our radio campaign."

The record's current momentum follows the groundbreaking success of "Therapy (Original Motion Picture)," a film festival favorite. "Therapy (Original Motion Picture)" has received awards and recognitions at national and global film festivals including the Top Shorts Film Festival, San Diego Black Film Festival, IndieX Film Festival, New York Movie Awards, International Independent Film Awards, and the Independent Shorts Awards to name a few. In addition, "Therapy (The Deluxe Album)" has now landed as a GRAMMY® Contender this year adding to the full project's momentum.

Listen to Therapy (The Deluxe Album) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwC7h8OKe9M

