Theravance Biopharma Appoints Andrew Hindman as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

DUBLIN, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Andrew Hindman as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hindman brings nearly 25 years of life science industry experience spanning a broad range of functional areas including corporate strategy, finance, business development, operations, public policy and marketing. Importantly, he possesses broad therapeutic expertise and has established a strong track record of long-term value creation at several high-profile life science companies including Gilead Sciences, Acorda Therapeutics and Onyx Pharmaceuticals.

"Theravance Biopharma has built one of the industry's most promising portfolios of commercial products and development-stage programs, with a unique focus on organ-selective drugs that offer the potential for localized therapeutic impact without systemic exposure and related toxicities. With these high-value assets positioning the Company for near and long-term success, I am excited to join the team and contribute to efforts to maximize shareholder value," said Mr. Hindman. "I share the Company's commitment to developing medicines that make a difference in the lives of patients and look forward to working to continue the Company's pursuit of this important goal."

"Andrew's wide-ranging experience across critical functional areas, combined with his strong track record of driving significant value creation at several well-known life science companies, make him a valuable addition to the Theravance Biopharma team," said Rick E Winningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Theravance Biopharma. "In addition to his impressive professional experience, Andrew's reputation for high energy and collaboration clearly distinguished him during our CFO search and positions him as an excellent fit for our corporate culture. We're excited to welcome Andrew to the Theravance Biopharma team and look forward to the key contributions he will make to the Company's ongoing success."

Mr. Hindman has held several senior executive level positions in the biopharmaceutical industry, most recently as Chief Business Officer of Acorda Therapeutics. In this role, he led Acorda's acquisitions of Civitas Therapeutics and Biotie Therapies, helping transform the business from a single product business to a specialty neurology biotechnology company. In addition to his business development and alliance management responsibilities, he also managed Acorda's finance and investor relations functions. Before joining Acorda, Mr. Hindman served as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of Tobira Therapeutics, a privately-held biotechnology company that was acquired by Allergan in 2016.

Prior to Tobira, he held senior corporate development and commercial operating positions at Nodality, Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences. At Onyx, Mr. Hindman played a leadership role in the acquisition of Proteolix by Onyx in 2009. Notably, during his time at Gilead, Mr. Hindman held significant expanding leadership roles in multiple functional areas including corporate development, commercial strategy, alliance management and public policy, contributing to dramatic growth for the company over a ten-year period during which Gilead's market capitalization increased from approximately $1 billion to $60 billion. He began his career with JP Morgan, helping drive the expansion of the investment bank's biotechnology practice, while providing advisory services to life science companies.

Mr. Hindman holds a bachelor's degree in MB&B (molecular biology and biochemistry) and economics from Wesleyan University where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and an executive MBA from Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma") is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Our purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Our research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of our purpose, we apply insights and innovation at each stage of our business and utilize our internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. We apply organ-selective expertise to biologically compelling targets to discover and develop medicines designed to treat underserved localized diseases and to limit systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRITM (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

We have an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY ELLIPTA.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans, objectives, expectations and future events. Theravance Biopharma intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such statements include statements relating to: the Company's strategies, plans and objectives, the Company's regulatory strategies and timing of clinical studies (including the data therefrom), the potential characteristics, benefits and mechanisms of action of the Company's product and product candidates, and the Company's expectations for product candidates through development and potential regulatory approval and commercialization (including their potential as components of combination therapies and their differentiation from other products or potential products). These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Theravance Biopharma as of the date of the press release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Theravance Biopharma to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to: delays or difficulties in commencing, enrolling or completing clinical studies, the potential that results from clinical or non-clinical studies indicate the Company's product candidates are unsafe or ineffective (including when our product candidates are studied in combination with other compounds), risks that product candidates do not obtain approval from regulatory authorities, the feasibility of undertaking future clinical trials for our product candidates based on policies and feedback from regulatory authorities, dependence on third parties to conduct clinical studies, delays or failure to achieve and maintain regulatory approvals for product candidates, risks of collaborating with or relying on third parties to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize products, and risks associated with establishing and maintaining sales, marketing and distribution capabilities with appropriate technical expertise and supporting infrastructure. Other risks affecting Theravance Biopharma are described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Theravance Biopharma's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 10, 2019 and Theravance Biopharma's other filings with the SEC. In addition to the risks described above and in Theravance Biopharma's filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Theravance Biopharma's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Theravance Biopharma assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements on account of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

