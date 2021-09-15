Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-line Results from a Phase 3 Study of Ampreloxetine in Patients with Symptomatic Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension

DUBLIN and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept, 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, today announced top-line results from a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-center Phase 3 study assessing the safety and efficacy of ampreloxetine compared to placebo for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH).

The study did not meet its primary endpoint. The majority of treatment-related adverse events were mild or moderate in severity. Serious adverse events occurred in two patients on placebo and four on ampreloxetine and none were considered related to the study drug; no deaths were reported. There was no signal for supine hypertension. The Company plans to present the results at a future scientific forum.

"These are not the results we had hoped to achieve, especially given the clear unmet need for patients suffering from symptomatic nOH and the positive top-line four-week results from the Phase 2 study announced in 2018. We will continue to analyze the data to better understand the findings," said Rick E Winningham, Chief Executive Officer, Theravance Biopharma. "We are grateful to all those who dedicated their time and efforts to progress this study, especially during the challenges of the pandemic. We are hopeful that insights from this study may inform future drug development to help those with this debilitating condition."

In light of these results, the Company will be determining the appropriate next steps for Study 0170 (NCT03829657; more than 75% enrolled) and Study 0171 (NCT04095793); clinical trial sites will be notified accordingly.

About the Phase 3 Study

Study 0169 (NCT03750552) was a Phase 3, 4-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ampreloxetine compared to placebo in patients with symptomatic nOH (n=195). Patients from Study 0169 were eligible to enter into Study 0170, a Phase 3, 22-week, multi-center, randomized withdrawal study to evaluate the sustained benefit in efficacy and safety of ampreloxetine in patients with symptomatic nOH.

About Symptomatic nOH

Neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) is a rare disorder defined as a sustained orthostatic fall in systolic blood pressure (SBP) of ≥ 20 mm Hg or diastolic blood pressure (DBP) of ≥ 10 mm Hg within three minutes of standing. Severely affected patients are unable to stand for more than a few seconds because of their decrease in blood pressure, leading to cerebral hypoperfusion and syncope. A debilitating condition, nOH results in a range of symptoms including dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, fatigue, blurry vision, weakness, trouble concentrating, and head and neck pain. nOH is caused by autonomic nervous system malfunction and is associated with several underlying medical conditions including multiple system atrophy (MSA), pure autonomic failure (PAF), and Parkinson's disease (PD).

About OHSA #1

OHSA #1 is an endpoint that is part of the Orthostatic Hypotension Questionnaire, a validated scale assessing the presence of a range of hypotension-related symptoms including dizziness, weakness, problems with vision, fatigue, trouble concentrating, and head/neck discomfort. It is based on a scale from 0 (no symptoms) to 10 (worst possible severity of a symptom), with reductions in OHSA points indicating symptom improvement and increases in OHSA score indicating symptom worsening. OHSA #1 specifically measures patients' dizziness, lightheadedness, feeling faint, or feeling like they might black out. OHSA #1 has been accepted as a suitable endpoint in the investigation of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension by regulatory agencies.

About Ampreloxetine

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855) is an investigational, Theravance Biopharma-discovered, potent, long-acting, once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH).

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

