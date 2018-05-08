Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Rick E Winningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased with our achievements in the first quarter of 2018, led by our global collaboration with Janssen for the development and commercialization of TD-1473 in inflammatory intestinal diseases. As we look to the remainder of 2018, we are enhancing our focus on the most important strategic priorities for the Company, which are those programs where we think there is the greatest opportunity to create transformational medicines. For revefenacin, our commercial readiness activities are underway in anticipation of approval in the US for COPD later this year. With TD-1473 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease and TD-9855 for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, we are advancing two highly differentiated assets through mid-stage development. In research, we are preparing to progress a novel inhaled JAK inhibitor for serious respiratory diseases into the clinic. These assets, combined with our strong balance sheet and emerging cash flows from our economic interest in Trelegy Ellipta, position us to advance all segments of our business – from research to commercial – with the goal of creating transformational medicines."

Program Updates

Trelegy Ellipta (first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)) 1 : GSK reported first quarter 2018 net sales of $14.6 million ; Theravance Biopharma entitled to approximately 5.5% to 8.5% of worldwide net sales of the product

: GSK reported first quarter 2018 net sales of ; Theravance Biopharma entitled to approximately 5.5% to 8.5% of worldwide net sales of the product U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an expanded indication of Trelegy Ellipta for treatment of a broader population of COPD patients with airflow limitation or who have experienced an acute worsening of respiratory symptoms



Expanded indication based on the positive results of the landmark 10,355 patient IMPACT study, which was recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine



Boxed warning removed from Trelegy Ellipta prescribing information

Velusetrag (TD-5108; 5-HT4 agonist): Collaboration partner Alfasigma S.p.A. (Alfasigma), which funded majority of Phase 2 gastroparesis program costs, has exercised its option to develop and commercialize velusetrag

Alfasigma opt-in decision results in $10 million payment to Company and right to receive future potential development, regulatory and sales milestone payments and royalties

Theravance Biopharma has elected not to pursue further development of velusetrag, based on the Company's planned pipeline investments and in light of the current FDA requirement that a chronically administered gastroparesis product in this class complete a large Phase 3 safety study



Global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize velusetrag will transfer to Alfasigma, under the terms of the existing collaboration agreement

Revefenacin (TD-4208, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA)): Mid-cycle review meeting with FDA is complete

FDA reiterated no Advisory Committee meeting planned for revefenacin



Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date remains on track as November 13, 2018

Anticipated Near-Term Milestones and Events

TD-1473 (intestinally restricted pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor): Initiations of Phase 2 induction study in Crohn's disease and Phase 2b /3 induction and maintenance study in ulcerative colitis planned in the second half of 2018

/3 induction and maintenance study in ulcerative colitis planned in the second half of 2018 TD-9855 (norepinephrine serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NSRI)): Data from exploratory Phase 2a study in patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) by end of July 2018

Revefenacin (TD-4208, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA)): Potential regulatory approval in the US for COPD, with assigned PDUFA date of November 13, 2018

Novel inhaled JAK inhibitor: Progression into first-in-human studies in late 2018 or early 2019

Trelegy Ellipta1: Potential label expansion in EU expected in 2018, supported by submission of IMPACT data to European Medicines Agency; completion of Phase 3 CAPTAIN study in asthma patients expected in early 2019

Notes:

1 As reported by Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK); reported sales converted to USD; economic interest related to Trelegy Ellipta (the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol, (FF/UMEC/VI), jointly developed by GSK and Innoviva, Inc.) entitles Company to upward tiering payments equal to approximately 5.5% to 8.5% on worldwide net sales of the product

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $8.3 million, comprised of revenue from collaborative arrangements and US net product sales of VIBATIV®. This represents an increase of $5.2 million over the same period in 2017. The increase is primarily related to revenue recognized from the non-refundable, upfront payment associated with the global development and commercialization agreement with Janssen for TD-1473, which will be recognized over the course of the TD-1473 Phase 2 program.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $47.8 million, compared to $40.6 million in the same period in 2017. The increase is primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs, share-based compensation and allocated expenses. First quarter R&D expenses include non-cash share-based compensation of $6.6 million.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses

SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $24.7 million, compared to $20.8 million in the same period in 2017. The increase is primarily due to higher expenses in G&A related to external-related expenses, employee-related costs, and share-based compensation. First quarter SG&A expenses include non-cash share-based compensation of $7.4 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, totaled $435.5 million as of March 31, 2018. This amount includes the $100 million upfront payment associated with the global development and commercialization agreement with Janssen and excludes $10.0 million payment from Alfasigma associated with exercise of its option for velusetrag.

2018 Financial Guidance

The Company's guidance on operating loss excluding non-cash share-based compensation for the full year of 2018 remains unchanged at $180.0 to $200.0 million. The actual amount could be above or below this forecast as a result of a variety of factors impacting the business, including the amount of revenue recognized in 2018 related to the global collaboration agreement with Janssen (currently expected to be less than $25 million), the timing and cost of clinical studies associated with Company's key programs, and net product sales of VIBATIV®. The Company's financial guidance for 2018 does not include income related to Trelegy Ellipta.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma") is a diversified biopharmaceutical company with the core purpose of creating medicines that help improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illness.

In our relentless pursuit of this objective, we strive to apply insight and innovation at each stage of our business, including research, development and commercialization, and utilize both internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. Our research efforts are focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology. Our research goal is to design localized medicines that target diseased tissues, without systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing localized medicines for the lungs to treat respiratory disease. The first potential medicine to emerge from our research focus on immunology and localized treatments is an oral, intestinally restricted pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, currently in development to treat a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Our pipeline of internally discovered product candidates will continue to evolve with the goal of creating transformational medicines to address the significant needs of patients.

In addition, we have an economic interest in future payments that may be made by Glaxo Group or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including Trelegy Ellipta.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE®, the Cross/Star logo, and VIBATIV® are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited) Revenue:











Product sales

$ 3,679

$ 3,050 Revenue from collaborative arrangements



4,640



37 Total revenue



8,319



3,087













Costs and expenses:











Cost of goods sold



826



565 Research and development (1)



47,765



40,565 Selling, general and administrative (1)



24,704



20,786 Total costs and expenses



73,295



61,916 Loss from operations



(64,976)



(58,829) Interest expense



(2,137)



(2,137) Interest and other income



2,170



1,030 Loss before income taxes



(64,943)



(59,936) Provision for income taxes



144



5,383 Net loss

$ (65,087)

$ (65,319)













Net loss per share:











Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (1.22)

$ (1.27) Shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share



53,256



51,617













________________________________

























(1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:





























Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands)

2018

2017 Research and development

$ 6,559

$ 5,101 Selling, general and administrative



7,439



5,168 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 13,998

$ 10,269

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

























March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets (Unaudited)

(1) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities $ 418,531

$ 348,566 Receivables from collaborative arrangements

2,845



7,109 Prepaid taxes

926



291 Other prepaid and current assets

7,299



5,953 Inventories

17,217



16,830 Property and equipment, net

10,329



10,157 Long-term marketable securities

16,999



41,587 Tax receivable

3,324



8,191 Restricted cash

833



833 Other assets

1,805



1,883 Total assets $ 480,108

$ 441,400











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities

105,179



62,552 Long-term liabilities

311,522



263,670 Shareholders' equity

63,407



115,178 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 480,108

$ 441,400













________________________________

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2017 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.

