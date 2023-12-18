Theravance Biopharma to Conduct Investor Meetings During the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH) today announced that members of its management team including Rick E Winningham, CEO, and Aziz Sawaf, CFO, will hold investor meetings during the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

To request a one-on-one meeting with the Theravance Biopharma management team, please contact us at [email protected].

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in multiple symptom atrophy patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

