Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension

Theravance Biopharma is developing TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NSRI), for the treatment of patients with symptomatic nOH. The company expects to report data from an exploratory Phase 2a study in nOH patients by the end of July 2018.

Dr. Freeman is Professor of Neurology at the Harvard Medical School and director of the Center for Autonomic and Peripheral Nerve Disorders in the Department of Neurology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. His research and clinical interests are the physiology and pathophysiology of the small nerve fibers and the autonomic nervous system. His research encompasses the neurological complications of diabetes; neuropathic pain; the autonomic complications of Parkinson's disease and multiple system atrophy; biomarkers in neurodegenerative diseases; and the diagnosis and treatment of autonomic and peripheral nervous system disorders. He has a special interest in clinical trial design in neuropathic pain in diabetic peripheral neuropathy and other peripheral nerve disorders. He has been principal investigator on many neuropathic pain clinical trials. He is author of more than 200 original reports, chapters and reviews. He is the principal investigator on National Institutes of Health-funded studies on the neurological complications of diabetes and biomarker development in alpha-synucleinopathies. Dr. Freeman is former chairman of the World Federation of Neurology research group on the autonomic nervous system, former president of the American Autonomic Society and former chairman of the Autonomic Section of the American Academy of Neurology. He serves on the Executive Committee and the Steering Committee of the Analgesic, Anesthetic, and Addiction Clinical Trial Translations, Innovations, Opportunities, and Networks (ACTTION), a public-private partnership with the United States FDA. He is Editor-in-Chief of Autonomic Neuroscience: Basic and Clinical and on the editorial boards of The Clinical Journal of Pain, Pain: Clinical Updates and Clinical Autonomic Research.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and investment bankers. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be accessible here or by visiting the Investor Relations section of Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com, under the Presentations & Events tab. Listeners are encouraged to visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Audio replays will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma") is a diversified biopharmaceutical company with the core purpose of creating medicines that help improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illness.

In our relentless pursuit of this objective, we strive to apply insight and innovation at each stage of our business, including research, development and commercialization, and utilize both internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. Our research efforts are focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology. Our research goal is to design localized medicines that target diseased tissues, without systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing localized medicines for the lungs to treat respiratory disease. The first potential medicine to emerge from our research focus on immunology and localized treatments is an oral, intestinally restricted pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, currently in development to treat a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Our pipeline of internally discovered product candidates will continue to evolve with the goal of creating transformational medicines to address the significant needs of patients.

In addition, we have an economic interest in future payments that may be made by Glaxo Group or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including Trelegy Ellipta.

