Theravance Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in December 2025:

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 8:20-8:40 AM ET

Webcast

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

Location: New York, NY

Format: Panel Discussion - Elevator Pitches from Rare Disease Companies with Key Near-Term, Potentially Stock-Moving Catalysts

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Time: 2:15-2:45 PM ET

Theravance will be available for one-on-one meetings during both events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

A live webcast of the Evercore presentation may also be accessed on the "Events and Presentation" page under the Investors section on Theravance.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in MSA patients.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

