Theravance Biopharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

Nov 19, 2025, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in December 2025:

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Location: Coral Gables, FL
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
Time: 8:20-8:40 AM ET
Webcast

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit
Location: New York, NY
Format: Panel Discussion - Elevator Pitches from Rare Disease Companies with Key Near-Term, Potentially Stock-Moving Catalysts
Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Time: 2:15-2:45 PM ET

Theravance will be available for one-on-one meetings during both events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

A live webcast of the Evercore presentation may also be accessed on the "Events and Presentation" page under the Investors section on Theravance.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s focus is to deliver Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Ampreloxetine, its late-stage investigational once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), has the potential to be a first in class therapy effective in treating a constellation of cardinal symptoms in MSA patients. The Company is committed to creating/driving shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.
THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Viatris Specialty LLC. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:
[email protected]
650-808-4045

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

