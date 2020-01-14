There are 218 Million-Dollar Cities in the U.S., But the Stream of New Entrants is Running Dry

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently 218 million-dollar cities in the U.S.[i] -- cities with a typical home value of $1 million or more -- three more than at the end of 2018 and 74 more than there were five years ago. The net addition of three $1 million cities is easily the lowest in recent years, according to a Zillow® analysis , a reflection of the slower market last year .

Seven cities earned the $1 million distinction during the course of 2019 -- Santa Ynez, Calif.; Telluride, Colo.; Forest Hills, Tenn.; Sierra Madre, Calif.; McLean, Va.; Moose, Wyo.; and Redondo Beach, Calif. -- while four lost value and fell off of the list -- San Jose, Calif.; San Quentin, Calif.; Lexington Hills, Calif.; and Laie, Hawaii.

This is the first year since 2016 in which any cities fell off the $1 million list as home values declined in some expensive areas after a period of extreme price growth. An average of just under 20 cities a year broke the $1 million threshold from 2014-2018, including a high of 25 in 2017 when home values were appreciating near 7% annually.

"Odd though it may seem, it's the cities at the top that are 'struggling' the most during this return to normalcy in the market," said Skylar Olsen, Zillow's director of economic research. "More than just slower growth, home values good and truly fell in many of these hubs of luxury, a sign that the excessive home value appreciation of the past several years drove prices too high -- even beyond the reach of those who could afford almost anything almost anywhere else."

Cities in the San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles metros dominate the list. More than half of all $1 million cities come from just these three metros -- 46 in San Francisco, 43 in New York and 30 in Los Angeles. Boston (10), San Jose (10) and Miami (7) have the next-most.

If current rates of appreciation hold throughout 2020, 11 cities that just missed out in 2019 will join the $1 million club next year -- Needham, Mass.; Edgartown, Mass.; Longport, N.J.; and East Pasadena, Glen Ellen, Alameda, View Park-Windsor Hills, Avila Beach, Clayton, Carmel Valley and Dana Point, all in California.

Five cities will lose their $1 million status in 2020, assuming their current rates of decline hold true. They are Kailua, Hawaii; Milpitas, Calif.; Harding Township, N.J.; Daly City, Calif; and Fremont, Calif.

Metros with the Most $1 Million Cities (Nov. 2019) Metro Number of $1 Million Cities San Francisco, Calif. 46 New York, N.Y. 43 Los Angeles, Calif. 30 Boston, Mass. 10 San Jose, Calif. 10 Miami, Fla. 7 San Diego, Calif. 5 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, Calif. 5 Seattle, Wash. 5

Growth of $1 Million Cities Year Number of Net New $1 Million Cities 2014 14 2015 19 2016 16 2017 25 2018 18 2019 3

About Zillow

Zillow® is transforming how people buy, sell, rent and finance homes by creating seamless real estate transactions for today's on-demand consumer. Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace and a trusted source for data, inspiration and knowledge among both consumers and real estate professionals.

Zillow's proprietary data, technology and industry partnerships put Zillow at nearly every major point of the home shopping experience, helping consumers search for and get into their new home faster. Zillow now offers a fully integrated home shopping experience that includes access to for sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers®, which provides a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell eligible homes directly through Zillow; and Zillow Home Loans, Zillow's affiliated lender that provides an easy way to receive mortgage pre-approvals and financing. Zillow Premier Agent instantly connects buyers and sellers with its network of real estate professionals to help guide them through the home shopping process. For renters, Zillow's innovations are streamlining the way people search, tour, apply and pay rent for leased properties.

In addition to Zillow.com, Zillow operates the most popular suite of mobile real estate apps, with more than two dozen apps across all major platforms. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG) and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow and Zillow Offers are registered trademarks of Zillow, Inc.

[i] As of November 2019

SOURCE Zillow

Related Links

https://www.zillow.com

