There is a NEW Breadstick in Town! Red Lobster Unveils First-Ever Cheddar Bay Breadsticks

ORLANDO, Fla., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheddar days are ahead for Cheddar Bay Biscuit lovers! Red Lobster® is shaking things up by announcing a new culinary creation – the first-ever Cheddar Bay Breadsticks. You heard that right! Red Lobster knows guests love all things Cheddar Bay and now they can enjoy the warm, cheesy, buttery goodness in breadstick form – perfect for dunking and devouring! Butter dunks… Alfredo dunks… Scampi dunks – the new Cheddar Bay Breadsticks are the perfect tool for making sure no sauce is left behind – and nothing is cheddar than that!

"We've won over the hearts and stomachs of our guests for more than 30 years with Cheddar Bay Biscuits and it got us thinking – why isn't there more Cheddar Bay in the world," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. "So, we're introducing a whole new level of 'dough-liciousness' to the table and have no doubt our new Cheddar Bay Breadsticks will rise to the occasion."

For those of you aghast at the thought of saying goodbye to Cheddar Bay Biscuits®, fear not, Cheddar Bay Breadsticks are not really a thing… except on April Fools' Day only at the New York City Times Square location. The world may be full of pranks today, but we threw in a little biscuit surprise.

Today only, guests who visit Red Lobster's New York City Times Square location* (5 Times Sq, New York, NY 10036) between the hours of 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET will be lucky enough to sink their claws into NEW Cheddar Bay Breadsticks** – you won't want to miss this once in a lifetime opportunity.

For the rest of the world's Cheddar Bay Biscuit lovers, biscuits are here to stay and available at your local Red Lobster to enjoy endlessly while enjoying an in-restaurant dining experience, today and every day! While visiting, be sure to check out the variety of Lobsterfest dishes available now for a limited time.

*While supplies last; limited to one basket containing breadsticks per table with purchase; dine-in only.

**Cheddar Bay Breadsticks are not a permanent menu item, but we hope you enjoyed the April Fools' Day "news." Available only on 4/1 at the NYC Times Square restaurant from 12pm-7pm ET, while supplies last.

