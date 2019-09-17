There Is an Arch Villain Behind The Climate Crisis And There Is Just One Solution

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today one million species of plants and animals are facing extinction. Over the next two decades, global warming will threaten the survival of virtually every multicellular life form — including us. In this "save-the-planet" book, The Great Healing - Five Compassions That Can Save The World, award-winning screenwriter and filmmaker Stephen Erickson, a member of The Great Healing LLC, introduces exquisite creatures, human and non-human, and the challenges they face, while revealing the Arch Villain and humanity's singular solution.

Four esteemed thought leaders have joined Stephen to contribute three new essays, photos, and a poem:

Wendell Berry - essayist, novelist, poet, farmer, national treasure

- essayist, novelist, poet, farmer, national treasure Joel Fuhrman , MD - author of 6 New York Times bestsellers including Eat to Live and The End of Diabetes

- author of 6 New York Times bestsellers including and Alan Lewis – guides Food and Agriculture Policy for Natural Grocers stores

– guides Food and Agriculture Policy for Natural Grocers stores Jo-Anne McArthur - investigative photojournalist

The main cause of global warming is Big Ag. Its behemoth dark twins, industrial agriculture and factory farming, are responsible for creating a far greater share of greenhouse gas emissions than any other industry. Industrial agriculture also kills the life of the soil, its microbiome, destroying healthy soil's ability to sequester carbon — making the Arch Villain a preeminently lethal adversary.

There exists only one solution to the climate crisis: Regenerative agriculture and healthy soil's natural ability to drawdown and hold carbon. The key to achieving this rapidly and at necessary scale are Five Compassions: Compassion for Animals, for Self, for the Land, for Community, and for Democracy.

Compassionate activism and widespread awareness can create The Great Healing. More than a "call-to-action" book, this is a book with a plan. Told empathetically through the stories of exquisite creatures, they are an emotional invitation, a way in, to easily grasp the situation and its urgency.

Join in what will become the most important cause of all of humanity's endeavors to date.

Visit thegreathealing.org. Buy The Great Healing - Five Compassions That Can Save The World there or on Amazon.

"I am really happy you are doing this... big job, great contribution."

-Timothy LaSalle, CEO, The Rodale Institute, 2007-2010

Stephen Erickson is a scriptwriter, feature filmmaker, and entertainment executive. That while fathering his children on this fascinating planet during a short window of time that may prove to have been the most magnificent years for human beings ever to be alive.

In The Great Healing he introduces exquisite creatures and takes the reader on an emotional journey, while alerting everyone to a dire threat and revealing the singular solution.

