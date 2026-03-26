THERE IS NOTHING "EVERYDAY" ABOUT THIS PARTY SPEAKER: MEET THE NEW SOUNDBOKS MIX

Crafted and Engineered For Everyday Social Moments, SOUNDBOKS Newest State-of-the-Art Speaker Elevates Hosting From Casual to Iconic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUNDBOKS®, a Danish brand leading the charge in Bluetooth party speakers, today announced the launch of Soundboks Mix: a Bluetooth party speaker that amplifies everyday moments. Balancing heavyweight audio with effortless portability, the brand's most versatile speaker empowers hosts to become the best version of themselves.

There are plenty of moments in everyday life where you want to party. From pre-games and tailgates to locker room celebrations and summer garden sessions, every gathering creates unique and unpredictable moments.

Soundboks Mix 2026

"Amongst the inconsistent, one constant remains: everyday life requires a speaker to sound great, whatever the situation," said Jesper Theil Thomsen, SOUNDBOKS CEO. "Soundboks Mix is perfectly placed to do just that, balancing audio quality, power, battery life, durability, and portability."

Whether inside or outdoors, at maximum or minimum volume, Soundboks Mix's versatility perfectly adapts to fit any occasion. Its custom-developed acoustical system delivers pitch-perfect audio, no matter how hard you push it. Three sound profiles and adjustable EQs, accessed through the SOUNDBOKS app, give users full control over their sound. Throw in an unshakeable design, housed in the classic SOUNDBOKS silhouette, and this speaker fits in everywhere life takes you.

"The party speaker market is one-dimensional, forcing a choice between power and portability. With Soundboks Mix, we've eliminated the need to choose between the two," said Thomsen. "This speaker strikes a perfect balance without compromise, offering a level of versatility unlike any other. We didn't just make this for hosting and partying - Soundboks Mix was designed to fill your everyday life with better sounding music."

Soundboks Mix offers premium-quality audio at any volume and extensive battery life in a lightweight, portable frame. As a result, SOUNDBOKS confidently claims that it offers the most balanced performance of any speaker in its category. Thanks to an uncompromising design, the speaker doesn't sacrifice any aspect of its performance in favor of another feature. It's far louder than you and your crew could ever need, but it can be moved by one person. Swapping out The Battery and powering up your tunes takes just seconds, so you don't waste time setting up.

To achieve the market-leading performance synonymous with the brand, SOUNDBOKS prioritized the following state-of-the-art features, design choices, and components:

121 dB Max Volume : High-quality, distortion-free sound that's optimized for indoor and outdoor environments

: High-quality, distortion-free sound that's optimized for indoor and outdoor environments Custom-Developed Acoustical System : Soundboks Mix's market-leading size-to-volume ratio renders this the most efficient party speaker out there

: Soundboks Mix's market-leading size-to-volume ratio renders this the most efficient party speaker out there IP65-Rated Electronics Coating : Water-resistant and completely dust-tight protection against adverse weather and the realities of partying

: Water-resistant and completely dust-tight protection against adverse weather and the realities of partying Compact and Durable Design : The iconic ball corners and impact-resistant PC/ABS cabinet handle bumps and drops for fun

: The iconic ball corners and impact-resistant PC/ABS cabinet handle bumps and drops for fun 40-hour Battery Life w/ Swappability : Marathon-level stamina at mid volume and eight hours at max with the ability to swap out the battery in seconds

: Marathon-level stamina at mid volume and eight hours at max with the ability to swap out the battery in seconds Single Carry Handle and Strap Mount : Compatible with Soundboks Backpack and Strap 2 (both sold separately), making the Soundboks Mix easy to move and set up wherever you want to party

: Compatible with Soundboks Backpack and Strap 2 (both sold separately), making the Soundboks Mix easy to move and set up wherever you want to party TeamUp Connectivity : Link up to five Soundboks 4, Soundboks Go, and Soundboks Mix for true stereo sound

: Link up to five Soundboks 4, Soundboks Go, and Soundboks Mix for true stereo sound Companion App : Enhanced control to make the perfect sound by adjusting EQs, selecting sound profiles, and locking the speaker directly from the app

: Enhanced control to make the perfect sound by adjusting EQs, selecting sound profiles, and locking the speaker directly from the app Customizable Front Grill: Personalize the Soundboks Mix by adding your own touch

The Soundboks Mix sets a new standard for everyday sound, combining powerful performance with effortless portability in a design built for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Created to elevate everything from casual hangouts to lively celebrations, Soundboks Mix delivers the signature audio experience SOUNDBOKS is known for in a more accessible offering. The Soundboks Mix is available now for $799. For more information on the Soundboks Mix and the rest of SOUNDBOKS' state-of-the-art products, please visit soundboks.com.

About SOUNDBOKS:

Danish lifestyle audio brand SOUNDBOKS has been on the same mission since day one: giving you the tools to party on your terms. For over a decade, they have been dedicated to creating the best performance Bluetooth speakers on the market. More recently, Lightboks–a audio reactive party light–unlocked an often-overlooked dimension of atmosphere for everyday partying. In their world, living out loud is the only way to create lifelong memories.

SOURCE SOUNDBOKS