There is significant need for efficacious membranous nephropathy treatments for high-risk patients (MARKETVUE® REPORT)

News provided by

REACH Market Research

24 May, 2023, 10:45 ET

Nearly 1 in 5 membranous nephropathy patients never achieve remission, and nearly one-third of those that do will relapse.

NEWTON, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Membranous nephropathy (MN) is a rare, autoimmune nephropathy characterized by thickening of the glomerular capillary walls. Most patients are diagnosed with an antigen-specific form of MN, with 70% testing positive for PLA2R. Symptoms include proteinuria, low albumin levels, and edema. MN is the most common cause of nephrotic syndrome and when left untreated or poorly managed, complications include:

  • Hypertension
  • Thromboembolic events
  • Cardiovascular events
  • End-stage kidney disease

Although there are no FDA-approved therapies for MN, the treatment approach is relatively standard, with patients receiving a combination of supportive and immunosuppressive therapy. According to REACH Market Research's MarketVue® assessment, nephrologists rely on rituximab as the preferred immunosuppressive therapy, reporting that approximately two-thirds of patients achieve some form of remission with rituximab. However, experts REACH spoke to say the time to onset of action and durability of remission with rituximab are less than ideal.

Nephrologist, U.S.: Rituximab works extremely well. I don't think I've had a patient fail rituximab, although I do have patients that don't achieve complete or durable response to rituximab.

To access REACH's MarketVue® Report on MN, visit https://reachmr.com or contact us at [email protected].

Nephrologists interviewed by REACH  desire new therapies that can induce complete and durable remission in the majority of patients, particularly those at high risk for progression to end-stage kidney disease. In MN there is a direct correlation between PLA2R antibody levels and disease severity and progression. Accordingly, nephrologists report frequently measuring antibody titers in PLA2R+ patients to monitor response to treatment, especially in high-risk patients.

Pooja Patel, Analyst at REACH: There is a need for more treatment options, particularly for high-risk and refractory patients. Because auto-antibody levels do correlate well with clinical response as defined by proteinuria, physicians hope that the emerging widespread availability of antibody testing will allow for future therapies to achieve accelerated approval on the basis of this endpoint.

About MarketVue®

MarketVue® reports are a rare disease focused, fresh alternative to traditionally long and outdated market research reports. MarketVue® reports cover rare disease epidemiology and key market dynamics based on research from key opinion leader interviews, physician surveys, and secondary data.

About REACH Market Research

REACH is an independent pharmaceutical market research company focused on rare and niche diseases. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical market research and life sciences consulting, REACH fills an important gap in the market – accessible market research solutions for rare and niche diseases.

SOURCE REACH Market Research

Also from this source

Spevigo launch going well for Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (MARKETVUE® REPORT)

70% of classic homocystinuria patients are unhappy with their treatment (MARKETVUE® REPORT)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.