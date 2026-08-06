There's a Better Way to Fix Remote Monitoring: Coalition Proposes Registration and Accountability in Place of CMS's 2027 Proposed Changes

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartSpan, one of the nation's largest care management and remote monitoring organizations, leads the Save Remote Patient Monitoring Coalition in urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to reconsider the RPM provisions in the 2027 Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule. Instead of these provisions, the coalition proposes a new registration system to give CMS greater oversight of third-party RPM vendors.

In its 2024 report on RPM, "Additional Oversight of Remote Patient Monitoring in Medicare Is Needed," the HHS Office of Inspector General raised legitimate questions about program integrity, including whether CMS has enough visibility into who furnishes the service under general supervision of the provider. The coalition shares that commitment to program integrity.

Therefore, the coalition proposes a Registered RPM Organization (RRO) framework: a supplier-registration category under which every organization furnishing RPM enrolls with CMS, meets accreditation standards, is identified on every claim it supports, submits to outlier-focused auditing with due-process safeguards, and reports standardized outcomes each year. The approach is built on frameworks CMS has used successfully before, including durable medical equipment supplier accreditation, Medicare Shared Savings Program participation agreements, and Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program suppliers.

Most primary care and rural practices cannot staff continuous monitoring in-house. A third-party organization is their only option for remote patient monitoring, and registration and accreditation would hold those vendors to enforceable, auditable standards.

The clinical case for protecting access is strong. ChartSpan found 55.3 percent hypertension control, up from a 46 percent baseline, at a nine-site health system serving patients, an average 0.9-point HbA1c reduction across 6,463 members in a remote glucose monitoring program, and improved ejection fraction in 66 percent of monitored heart failure patients with follow-up data.

"Save Remote Patient Monitoring supports strong program integrity and believes the answer is to make RPM organizations visible and accountable, not to price a proven, preventive benefit out of reach for the patients who need it most," said Jon-Michial Carter, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of ChartSpan.

You can read the full policy paper and join the Save Remote Patient Monitoring Coalition at saveremotepatientmonitoring.com. Public comments on the CY 2027 Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule are due to CMS by September 14, 2026.

About ChartSpan

ChartSpan is a leading care management company dedicated to scaling the impact of preventive care. Through specialized clinical services, expert care teams, and supportive technology infrastructure, ChartSpan helps organizations improve patient outcomes, increase revenue, and reduce the burden of chronic disease. For more information, visit www.chartspan.com.

About the Save Remote Patient Monitoring Coalition

The Save Remote Patient Monitoring Coalition is an alliance of RPM organizations, clinicians, health systems, and patients who deliver and depend on remote monitoring. The coalition supports strong Medicare program integrity and advocates for accountability-based reforms that preserve patient access. Learn more and join at saveremotepatientmonitoring.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Davidson

Content Marketing Manager

ChartSpan

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SOURCE ChartSpan