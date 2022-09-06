There's a New Fall Treat in Town: McDonald's USA Debuts the Cheese Danish

New pastry to join the McCafé® Bakery lineup starting Sept. 14 for a limited time

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's is welcoming a new addition to the McCafé Bakery menu this fall, and it's giving fans a tasty way to switch up their seasonal routines in a world of pumpkin, maple and pecan.

The Cheese Danish, which is a fresh take on a pastry McDonald’s first offered in the ‘80s, joins an all-star roster of McCafé Bakery items including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll.

Introducing: the Cheese Danish. This flakey pastry with a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle is exactly what you didn't even know you needed this season. Perfect to enjoy for breakfast or as an afternoon treat, we're serving it up all day at participating restaurants nationwide starting Sept. 14. It's available for purchase in restaurants, the drive-thru or on the McDonald's App for McDelivery*.

The Cheese Danish, which is a fresh take on a pastry McDonald's first offered in the '80s, joins an all-star roster of McCafé Bakery items including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll. The McCafé Bakery lineup was introduced in November 2020 and continues to offer craveable sweets for customers that can be enjoyed all day long.

So, is Cheese Danish the next MVP treat of the season? There's only one way to find out…and we hear it pairs well with your McCafé beverage of choice!

*McDelivery available at participating McDonald's. Prices may be higher than at restaurants. Delivery/other fees may apply.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds

About McCafé

McCafé coffees including lattes, cappuccinos and mochas were added to the U.S. national menu in 2009, and quickly expanded to include café quality frappé beverages, espresso drinks and smoothies as well as limited-time seasonal offerings. In 2020, we introduced the core McCafé Bakery lineup, which features the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll. We've also made McCafé more convenient and accessible, introducing McDelivery, mobile order and pay and McCafé retail lines. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/McDonalds/.

Media Contact:

Morgan O'Marra

morgan.o'[email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA, LLC