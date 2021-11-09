There's a New Name Coming to Rodeo Drive - and It's About to Change the World of Facial Plastic Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills - and he's out to change the game. Dr. Carl Truesdale (@doctor.truesdale on Instagram) is the only African-American specialized in facial plastic surgery in Beverly Hills. His signature style, world-class results, and entrepreneurial mindset led him to quickly build a thriving, diverse surgical practice. With over a decade of patient care under his belt, he is opening his own office on Rodeo Drive and is making a new lane in facial plastic surgery.

Combining artistic talent and precision, Dr. Truesdale's practice has grown rapidly. He offers a full suite of surgical and non-surgical solutions for the face, neck, jawline, and hairline. You won't find a practice with more attention to detail or a stronger focus on natural results.

"Being relatively new to Beverly Hills, I am serious about giving each patient my all. I treat each patient like a member of my family every step of the way - from my recommendations, to the surgery itself, to the post-operative care. I am committed to delivering the best results in the world - period." — Dr. Carl Truesdale, Facial Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Truesdale is in elite company as one of few African American facial plastic surgeons in the U.S. "Some of my patients greet me with tears in their eyes, saying they've been looking for a surgeon who 'gets them' for years. Because of that, many patients travel long distances to see me. I understand cultural differences in beauty standards. I don't give the same nose to every patient, or even approach filler the same way for everyone. Instead, I consider their facial anatomy and their goals to deliver a result that's perfect for them. It's a privilege to help people find their confidence through cosmetic surgery - but doing so requires deep listening and understanding. I take that seriously."

Developing a diverse patient population was an intentional goal for Dr. Truesdale. "My patients represent all backgrounds, body types, and goals. I make sure everyone who sees me feels comfortable. I also translate my medical knowledge into language the average person can understand."

Dr. Truesdale is also leading the way when it comes to patient experience. "We built the office from the ground-up, designing every aspect to provide a luxurious but comfortable experience for our patients. I can't wait to give my patients a VIP tour when the office opens."

If you're interested in any facial cosmetic treatment or want to learn more about Truesdale Facial Plastic Surgery, call 310-295-4277, visit www.doctortruesdale.com , or follow @doctor.truesdale on Instagram.

Dr. Truesdale specializes in cosmetic surgical solutions to contour, lift, or rejuvenate the face including rhinoplasty, facelifts, neck lift, neck liposuction, buccal fat removal, and much more

For patients interested in fast results with minimal downtime, Dr. Truesdale expertly administers BOTOX ® , dermal fillers, and other treatments to improve volume, facial contours, skin quality, and/or reduce the appearance of wrinkles and under-eye darkness

, dermal fillers, and other treatments to improve volume, facial contours, skin quality, and/or reduce the appearance of wrinkles and under-eye darkness Dr. Truesdale also offers hair restoration solutions for both men and women

Dr. Carl M. Truesdale is a fellowship-trained facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in natural-looking results. He is a modern-day Renaissance man, with passions including portrait painting, piano playing, and piloting private planes, on top of being a skillful surgeon. Schedule an appointment with Dr. Truesdale today for a personalized consultation and experience the Truesdale Facial Plastic Surgery difference yourself.

Dr. Carl Truesdale

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 310-295-4277

