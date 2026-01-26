THERE'S A NEW SEAT BACK AT THE TABLE: STOKKE REINTRODUCES THE STOKKE® STEPS™, THE 2-in-1 HIGH CHAIR DESIGNED TO GROW WITH YOUR CHILD

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke , the renowned Scandinavian brand is excited to announce the return of the Stokke® Steps™. Originally introduced to the product line in 2014 and designed to grow with your child, this chair offers a seating solution that combines comfort, safety, and style – all in one box. Made with superior craftsmanship, it supports every stage of your child's growth from 6 months to 10 years, ensuring connection every step of the way.

Stokke® Steps™ Chair. Warm Brown/Black and Natural/White.

After continued requests from parents and caregivers around the world, Stokke is bringing back the beloved Steps™ design. The Steps™ is a sleek, safe, and adjustable chair that belongs at the table and feels like timeless furniture. It's sturdy with a comfortable, ergonomic seat, offering parents a long-lasting and easy to clean solution that fits seamlessly into everyday routines. Now offered at a more accessible price point, the Steps™ makes Stokke's signature design and quality available to even more families.

From first bites and shared family meals to playtime and homework, Steps™ adapts as children grow. A spacious seat, secure 5-point harness, and supportive backrest create a safe and comfortable space for little ones, helping them feel confident and included. Plus, as kids grow, the backrest, dual seat height settings, and footrest adjust easily, no tools required.

Designed to make everyday life easier for parents, Steps™ comes ready to go in one complete bundle. The high chair, baby set, tray, and harness are all included, making setup simple from the start with everything parents need in one box. With wipeable surfaces and a machine-washable harness, cleaning is quick and efficient. Plus, BPA-free and dishwasher-safe trays give little ones their own space to eat, play, and explore independently.

The return of Steps™ expands the Stokke high chair range, offering parents four distinct options designed to prioritize safety, comfort, and meaningful bonding moments at the table, while meeting the unique needs of every family.

The Stokke® Steps™ is available now on Stokke's website, beginning at $249. For more on Stokke and their product offerings, visit www.stokke.com.

ABOUT STOKKE

Founded in Ålesund in 1932, Stokke is a proud Norwegian company globally recognized for best-in-class solutions in high chairs, strollers, nurseries, baby carriers, and more. Merging Scandinavian design with innovation, Stokke creates premium products that encourage healthy child development and nurture family bonding. Their mission is simple: to support parents in raising confident kids for a better world. With connection, safety, and exploration as our foundation, Stokke transforms this promise into action by making innovative products that promote parent-child closeness, exemplified by the iconic Tripp Trapp® chair. Their commitment to sustainability drives the use of durable, high-quality materials, vital for crafting long-lasting products with grow-with-your-child functionality and timeless design, so we can move towards a more sustainable future.

