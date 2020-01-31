There's A Reason You Can't Stop Staring At These Beauty Photos

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday night, the Professional Beauty Association (PBA), hosted its 31st annual North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA), the beauty industry's most prestigious photographic competition. North America's top hair, nail, and makeup artists spent months planning, creating, and shooting their submissions and now the winners – and the photos you just can't stop staring at – have been crowned.

NAHA, which is produced by the Professional Beauty Association, was held Saturday, January 25th in Los Angeles at the International Salon and Spa Expo (ISSE). Sixteen categories of excellence were awarded, including Hairstylist of the Year, Makeup Artist of the Year, and Nail Professional of the Year, as well as Avant Garde, Best Salon, Texture, and NAHAMoment, a new award that celebrates the best work of licensed beauty professionals, submitted through Instagram.

Over 2000 beauty industry pros attended NAHA, while special guest Amanda Salas, entertainment reporter for Fox News, who was diagnosed in the fall with non-Hodgins Lymphoma, shared her personal hair "buzz party" story, connecting the loss of her hair to a newfound strength and power that explored the personal connection that one's hair and their stylist brings, and culminating in with standing ovation.

Winners of the 2020 NAHA Awards include:

Avant Garde | Rodrigo Araneda | Montreal, QC

| Editorial/Session Stylist of the Year | Lucie Doughty | Los Angeles, CA

| Haircolor | Chrystofer Benson | Ogden, UT

Haircutting | Yuki Yasui | New York, NY

| Hairstylist of the Year | Silas Tsang | Ottawa, ON

| Makeup Artist of the Year | Katie Nash | Wichita, KS

| Master Hairstylist of the Year | Julie Vriesinga | London, ON

| Men's Hairstylist of the Year | Ammon Carver | Chicago, IL

| Nail Professional of the Year | Cassandra Clark | Aubrey, TX

| NAHAMoment | Erica Reynolds Keelen | Jacksonville, FL

| Newcomer Stylist of the Year | Cassie Carey | Brooklyn, NY

| Salon/School Design of the Year | TONI&GUY Galleria | Addison, TX

Student Hairstylist of the Year | Dorothy Greene | Columbus, OH

| Styling and Finishing | Michelle O'Connor | Hollywood, FL

| Team of the Year | Salon by Instyle Design Team | Plano, TX

Texture | Norm Wright | Toronto, ON

