ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle magician Mark Schaefer is taking his "Mind Hack" show to Roseville in support of the Roseville Police Activities League (RPAL). A blend of close-up and stage magic, this evening of magic and mysteries of the mind will go on at the Roseville Theater Arts Academy on April 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets range between $10 and $40, with all proceeds going to the RPAL.

To buy tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/2B11O51

There’s Magic in the Air for the Roseville Police Activities League

Fascinated by magic since the age of 13, Schaefer began his magic career in the mid '90s. Every "Mind Hack" show is designed to provide a family-friendly, interactive magic experience that brings every audience member into the action, forming a personal connection with what occurs on stage. Schaefer's upcoming performance is particularly close to his heart:

"I was blessed with so many people enriching my life as I grew up in a single-parent home. I now get to take my magic to Roseville, where my mom lives, and bring that feeling of wonder that I experienced as a kid to an audience for a great cause. I have family members who work with the Roseville Police Department and seeing what they do for their community motivates me to do what I can for the RPAL."

In addition to ticket proceeds, Schaefer's employer, a global technology company rooted in philanthropy, will be matching sales, dollar for dollar.

About Mark Schaefer

Mark Schaefer provides a world-class close-up and stage magic performance, incorporating card and coin effects, everyday objects, and mentalism. He has performed at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, as well as for companies like Microsoft, Audi, Boeing, Amazon, LuluLemon, and many more.

About the Roseville Police Activities League

The Roseville Police Activities League's mission is to enrich the lives of Roseville youth by building positive relationships between youth, police officers, and the community through a broad range of accessible and affordable activities.

