There's More Magic to Love!

Petunia Pickle Bottom is celebrating the magic of Disney with the Love Mickey Mouse Collection, a collaboration with the brand's friends at Disney Baby. The collaboration will have three backpack diaper bag styles including the META, Method, and Boxy Backpack. Accessories will include the Cool Pixel Plus, Nimble Diaper Clutch, Sip Double Bottle Holder and Snack Pouch. The Love Mickey Mouse Collection drops at 9am PT on March 16th, with a Love Mickey Collection Mixer and Giveaway on March 14th. Find the link in the Petunia Pickle Bottom IG profile or stories. Mickey-inspired activities and ideas include something to do, eat and watch with kids. Participants have a chance to win items from the new collection! Fans can receive a free Love Mickey Mouse four-piece packing cube set while supplies last with $75 purchase through March 30th.

Created with the Petunia Pickle Bottom signature mix of fashion and function, Love Mickey Mouse is an elevated collection of cheerful style designed in sophisticated tonal greys with accents of silver and genuine leather. The lining of all backpacks is a playful "Love Mickey" graphic design which also covers the accessories. The collection features signature smiles and a coordinating microprint that spells out love for Mickey Mouse fans big and small.

"It's truly an homage to the world's most beloved mouse," says Korie Conant, Co-Founder & Creative Director at Petunia Pickle Bottom. "We are excited to be launching this fun and sophisticated collection in our best loved styles. The design focuses on fashion tone on tone gender neutral patterns that parents are seeking, with all of the function Petunia Pickle Bottom is known for. It's great to be collaborating again with our friends at Disney."

The iconic Mickey Mouse outline is debossed with tonal shades of grey and mixed materials for contrast that are reminiscent of trending luxury fashion. Both the pattern and colors are gender neutral and are designed for every Disney fan. Mix & match from several collections to create unique grab and go looks!

The Love Mickey Mouse Collection drops at 9am PT on March 16th. Disney fans are invited to join Petunia Pickle Bottom for a Love Mickey Collection Mixer and Giveaway beginning on March 14th. Those wishing to participate can find the link in the Petunia Pickle Bottom IG profile or stories. Mickey-inspired activities and ideas include something to do, eat and watch with kids. Participants have a chance to win items from the new collection! Fans can receive a free Love Mickey Mouse four-piece packing cube set with a $75 purchase while supplies last through March 30, 2021.

Conant further commented, "In many ways, this launch is in response to popular demand. The current pattern is reminiscent of the Sketchbook Mickey that was extremely popular. The 'Classic' Mickey Mouse Disney collaboration has been a top seller since it was introduced five years ago."

ABOUT PETUNIA PICKLE BOTTOM

Founded in 2000, Petunia Pickle Bottom has spent 20+ years creating stylish and functional diaper bags revered by celebrities and trendsetting caregivers all over the world. The line has evolved to include numerous fashion-forward silhouettes and complementary accessories fueled by the desire to bring style to the world of modern parenting. Products are outfitted in custom-designed bold graphic prints and unique fabrics, which have become a signature of the collections, season after season. For more information, visit www.petunia.com.

