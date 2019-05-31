There's More to Morro Bay, CA Restaurants than Just Fabulous Fish & Chips

MORRO BAY, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & chips are the quintessential seaside nosh, and Morro Bay has so many delicious "& chips" options along the waterfront, including local halibut, cod, scallops, shrimp, clams, calamari and oysters, it's off the hook! But that's not all Morro Bay has to offer gastronomic travelers. No matter what you crave this summer, a bevy of cool restaurants stand ready to curb your hunger during your epic #morrobaycation.

Enjoy Local Pacific Gold Morro Bay Oysters and local craft brew all summer long. Ice cold Ahi Poke is on the menu at Taco Temple in Morro Bay, CA

Local Oysters Six Ways

Morro Bay is known for cultivating two types of oysters in the bay: Pacific Gold and Grassy Bar. And if you want to choose from a half dozen ways to eat local oysters, Tognazzini's Dockside, Too Restaurant is the place for you.



Everything is From Scratch. Really.

If they don't do it from scratch at Frankie and Lola's Front Street Café, they don't do it at all.

Fine Dining, Views and Mid-Week Bar Specials

Aside from the views, enjoy Martini Mondays, Oyster Tuesdays, Slider Wednesdays and Taco Thursdays at Windows on the Water.



Salmon Candy and Shark Jerky

If you like seafood, you'll love these specialty dishes made in house at Giovanni's Fish Market & Galley.

Over the Top Gourmet Tacos

A local favorite and recently recognized in Sunset Magazine, Taco Temple is a fantastic #seafoodie hangout.

One Family and 67 Years of Waterfront Dining

Dorn's Original Breakers Cafe offers #localflavor for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a weekend brunch to die for.

Everything is Vegan. Really.

Shine Cafe serves fresh vegan cuisine using only natural, local ingredients, including a variety of gluten and soy free options. Don't miss the spring rolls and the tempeh Reuben.

California Chowder

Bayside Café's unbelievably delicious clam chowder soup is mixed with their spicy green chile making it worth the drive not matter where you live.

Morro Bay's Avocado Ranching Culture

The annual Avocado and Margarita Festival celebrates the local avocado ranching culture every September. Indulge in top-shelf premium margaritas and on the region's amazing fresh-off-the-tree variety of truly delicious California avocados.

For a full listing of dining options in Morro Bay, please visit https://www.morrobay.org/restaurants/

