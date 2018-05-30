There's No Crying in Baseball, or Rockford, IL, as City Rings in 75th Anniversary of the Rockford Peaches

The family-friendly anniversary events are organized by the International Women's Baseball Center (IWBC) in partnership with the Friends of Beyer Stadium. The celebration marks the beginning of a capital campaign to build a $7 million IWBC educational center and museum next to Beyer Stadium, located at 245 15th Avenue, Rockford, where the Rockford Peaches played from 1943-1954.

The events begin on Wednesday, May 30 – the 75th anniversary to the day of the first All-American Girls Professional Baseball League games that took place in Rockford and Racine, Wisc. The Rockford Peaches was one of only two teams that played in every season of the league and holds the distinction of having won more league championships than any other team (winning four times, in 1945, 1948, 1949 and 1950).

"We're thrilled about the momentous celebration to honor the legacy of the Rockford Peaches, raise funds to support the creation of the IWBC educational center, and further cement Rockford as the international home of women's baseball," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "Batters, do you hear that call? Rockford's celebrating the Peaches and all are welcome to join in on the fun."

The Rockford Peaches team was one of the first four teams in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which formed in 1943 when many baseball players were away during World War II. All events are free except the May 30 event at the Coronado and fees for participating in the Sunday, June 3 home run derby.

A full list of scheduled events can be found at www.gorockford.com.

Additionally, for those who cannot visit this weekend – or simply have extra time after participating in all of the above activities - Rockford offers a fun-filled itinerary for baseball enthusiasts at any time. Check out the Midway Village Museum's permanent Rockford Peaches exhibit, "The Girls of Summer," which tells the story of the Peaches and their place in the AAGPBL.

Then, take yourself on the great Midwest baseball tour, traveling through the hills of Northwest Illinois and Iowa to experience three baseball attractions, visiting Beyer Stadium in Rockford, IL; Little Cubs Field in Freeport, IL; and Field of Dreams in Dyersville, IA. Stop at any of the three locations to pick up your baseball "passport" today.

For information about each field's activities:



Little Cubs Field - (800) 369-2955 - littlecubsfield.com

Beyer Stadium - Rockford Area CVB: (815) 963-8111 - Facebook, Friends of Beyer Stadium

Field of Dreams - (563) 875-8404 - fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com

For more information and full details on the 75th Anniversary Rockford Peaches events, please visit www.gorockford.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theres-no-crying-in-baseball-or-rockford-il-as-city-rings-in-75th-anniversary-of-the-rockford-peaches-300656809.html

