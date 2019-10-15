There's No Place Like Colonial Williamsburg Resorts for The Holidays

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Colonial Williamsburg Resorts is inviting guests to experience a destination beautifully themed for the holidays. Located in the heart of historic Williamsburg, Virginia, Colonial Williamsburg Resorts will fill their elegant resort hotels with joyous holiday-themed dining and entertainment options for the entire family to enjoy throughout November and December.

Our Home, Your Holiday Getaway

Enjoy the holidays with the Holiday Getaway Package. This festive offer features up to $350 in resort savings, a three-night stay and tickets to Colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens Christmas Town with complimentary round-trip shuttle transportation. Additionally, guests can enjoy exclusive benefits including complimentary fitness classes at the Spa of Colonial Williamsburg and preferred dinner reservations at Colonial Williamsburg Resorts dining outlets and historic taverns. For more information, visit colonialwilliamsburghotels.com/packages/holiday-getaway-package/.

Festive Feast

Give thanks and indulge in a delicious Thanksgiving feast — prepared by world-class chefs — with family and friends at the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection.

Thanksgiving Celebration Feast in the Virginia Room

Dine on local seafood, artisanal cheeses, antipasto selections, marinated salads, chef carving stations, traditional sides and a decadent dessert buffet. Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Virginia Room at the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection. Priced at $74.95 for adults and $37.50 for children (ages 3 to 10). For more information, call 855-294-5683.

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

Embrace the holiday season surrounded by loved ones in a charming, historic dining tavern. Or, stroll through the Historic Area, skate on the ice rink, enjoy classic holiday treats such as delicious Raleigh Tavern Bakery's hot cider and see the resorts hand-crafted gingerbread houses. Also, experience caroling and visits with Santa Claus in a magical environment throughout November and December.

Inaugural Holiday Kick-Off at the Williamsburg Inn

Celebrate the start of the holiday season at the iconic Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn with a live performance by Soundscape and the highly-anticipated Lighting Ceremony, featuring more than 50,000 gorgeous holiday lights. Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 855-231-7240.



Be the first to see the life-sized gingerbread house display and meet the talented pastry team that designed it at the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection. This annual tradition also offers guests cookie decorating, a live choir and a visit from Santa Claus. Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 855-231-7240.



Enjoy an elegant banquet of world-class cuisine at the iconic Williamsburg Inn as Gerald Charles Dickens , the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens , presents an unforgettable evening featuring his one-man retelling of A Christmas Carol . Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Priced at $129.95 per person. For more information, call 855-231-7240.



A Colonial tradition that dates back to the 18 th century, the Groaning Board Event at the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection will feature live entertainment and a feast of house-made breads, chef-crafted entrées, and traditional sides and desserts, prepared by pastry chef Michelle Brown . After dinner enjoy the fireworks celebrating the 86 th Grand Illumination in Colonial Williamsburg on Sunday, Dec. 8 . Dinner priced at $79 . For reservations, call 833-277-5559.



Broadway in Williamsburg returns with a special holiday show featuring hits from popular holiday shows and movies, paired with a three-course dinner and opening reception in the Regency Room at the iconic Williamsburg Inn. Dec. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Priced at $125 per person plus taxes and gratuity. For more information, call 855-231-7240.



With their pure, clear voices and crystalline harmonies, it is no wonder the famed Vienna Boys Choir is beloved around the world. Hear the Vienna Boys Choir live on Dec. 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection. Tickets are priced from $21 to $58 . For more information, call Box Office at 757-282-2800.

Christmas Dining

Celebrate the most wonderful time of year surrounded by family, friends and food at Colonial Williamsburg Resorts dining outlets.

Yuletide Supper at Mrs. Shield's Tavern

An authentic 18 th century dining experience recreated by period-costumed staff, Mrs. Shields Tavern invites you to experience a three-course family feast to celebrate the beginning of the Holiday season. Reservations required. Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Price at $71.95 for adults and $25.95 for children (ages 3 to 10) with tax and gratuity included. For more information, call 855-318-5030.



Enjoy Christmas morning brunch with seafood treasures of the Atlantic, shrimp cocktail, house smoked salmon, artisan cheese, antipasto selection, marinated salads, chef omelet and pasta stations, holiday roast, a chocolate fountain and a dessert buffet. Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Virginia Room at the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection Priced at $69.95 for adults and $34.95 for children (ages 3 to 10). For more information, call 855-231-7240.



Dine on seasonal offerings from chef Michael Ellis and the Tradition's culinary team including fresh carved turkey, herb grilled salmon and desserts. Reservations highly recommended. Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant in the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection. Priced at $40.95 for adults and $20.95 for children (ages 3 to 10). For more information, call 855-318-5030.

Ring in the New Year with Style

Don't miss the grandest celebrations of the year at Colonial Williamsburg Resorts.

New Year's Eve Dinner at the Regency Room

As the Roaring 20's are coming back, the theme inspires the evening's food and festivities. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920's theme or evening wear for a night full of intrigue and magic. 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. , featuring a five-course tasting menu with paired wines. Located inside the Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn. Priced at $145 per person plus applicable taxes and gratuity. Reservations will be available on Oct. 31 . For reservations, please call 833-277-5559.



Eat, drink and dance the night away in the gorgeous Grand Regency Room at the iconic Williamsburg Inn on Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dinner includes a six-course tasting menu, a champagne toast at midnight, live music and dancing. Priced at $250 per person plus taxes and gratuity. For more information, call 855-231-7240.



Ring in 2020 at Sweet Tea & Barley's New Year's Eve party, featuring live music, a special three-course dinner and craft cocktails. Early arrival is recommended. Located inside the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection. Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For more information or reservations, visit Colonial Williamsburg Resorts or call (855) 231-7240. All profits from guests staying at the Colonial Williamsburg Resorts support The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's mission to feed the human spirit by sharing America's enduring story.

About Colonial Williamsburg Resorts

Colonial Williamsburg Resorts includes a picturesque campus offering guests five unique hotel properties including the iconic Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn, newly renovated Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection, Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel and Suites, the Griffin Hotel, and the experiential authentic 18th-century Colonial Houses. The resort offers a range of events and amenities including 4 historic taverns, 15 food and beverage outlets providing exquisite culinary experiences from casual to elegant dining, the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club featuring 45 holes designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Rees Jones, a world-class full-service spa and fitness center, pools, meeting and flexible event spaces, and scenic gardens providing the perfect venue for weddings and special events.

About Colonial Williamsburg

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation preserves, restores and operates Virginia's 18th-century capital of Williamsburg. Innovative and interactive experiences highlight the relevance of the American Revolution to contemporary life and the importance of an informed, active citizenry. The Colonial Williamsburg experience includes hundreds of restored and reconstructed original buildings, renowned museums of decorative arts and folk art, extensive educational outreach programs for students, teachers, and visitors. Philanthropic support and revenue from admissions, products and hospitality operations sustain Colonial Williamsburg's educational programs and preservation initiatives.

