There’s No Video Editor Like Wondershare Filmii

"Video is the current mainstream trend in social media. However, many creative ideas are often limited by tools. The time and effort spent in producing videos sometimes discourages people to create and share," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "That's why we focused on breaking that barrier by making easier and accessible tools. That's how Filmii was born, a smart video editing software with embedded templates for those who want to share their ideas."

With Wondershare Filmii, users can finish editing videos in just a few minutes by using smart templates. It will analyze the footage, pick out the best moments to highlight, and trim the clips. Titles, transitions, motion elements, and filters can also be added automatically based on the themed template chosen by the user.

Here are some of Filmii's primary features:

Auto Creative Modes: multiple genres and themes such as tech reviews, city travel, pop art, tropical vacation, cooking, birthday, and dogs.

multiple genres and themes such as tech reviews, city travel, pop art, tropical vacation, cooking, birthday, and dogs. Advanced Editing Mode: a full video editor with a timeline. Users can adjust the style they want based on the template or create a new one.

a full video editor with a timeline. Users can adjust the style they want based on the template or create a new one. Highly Customizable Properties: in addition to the templates, users can still edit freely through opacity, saturation, rotation, tint, and much more.

in addition to the templates, users can still edit freely through opacity, saturation, rotation, tint, and much more. Rich Effect Resources: over 1000 high-quality resources including audio, filters, motion elements, titles, and transitions.

"These features, in addition to the support resources from Filmstock, make Wondershare Filmii the perfect choice for content creators who want a stress-free and rewarding user experience," added Veronica Huang, Product Director of Wondershare Filmii.

Pricing and Compatibility

Wondershare Filmii is available for Windows and is priced at US$9.99 for a monthly plan. It is compatible with Windows 10/Windows 8/Windows 7/ (64-bit OS).

For more information, please visit Filmii's official website: https://filmii.wondershare.com/

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

