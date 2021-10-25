There's No Wrong Way To Enjoy Candy Corn

52% of Americans eat the whole piece of candy corn at once;

31% of people enjoy the narrow white end first; and

Just 17% of people start with the wider yellow end.

Candy corn ranks in the top three favorite Halloween treats that consumers want to receive while trick-or-treating. (And on that note – 80% of Americans say they'll go trick-or-treating this year.) It's a classic treat with a long history of helping people celebrate the season in fun, creative and safe ways.

While treats like candy corn play a central role in this seasonal celebration, most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week averaging about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day – and that includes moments like Halloween.

Visit AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween for Halloween inspiration, including safety tips, plenty of fun facts and, of course, you can learn all about candy corn.

To join the conversation on social media, use #HowWeHalloween and follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making a wide range of chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Lauren O'Toole Boland

[email protected]

330-571-3693

Carly Schildhaus

[email protected]

516-776-8082

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

Related Links

http://www.candyusa.org

