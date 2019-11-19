There's Room for Everyone on the 'Nice List' at this Exclusive Themed Suite Inspired by the Classic Holiday Film Elf

As a part of a vacation club that encourages families to live their travel bucket list through its collection of more than 100 resorts around the world, this first-ever experiential suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, will allow travelers to live like Buddy as they get cozy in the heart of New York City – one of the world's must-see destinations for the holidays.

From the moment they arrive, guests will be immersed into a winter wonderland. A door dressed with an elf jacket will welcome families, opening to the living and dining area filled with all of Buddy's favorite holiday décor. Hundreds of paper snowflakes, popcorn and paper garlands adorn the ceiling, while a towering Christmas tree beautifully decorated with golden ornaments centers the space. Guests will marvel at a Lite Brite welcome message, jack-in-the-box toys under the tree, a colorful gift wrap mural wall complete with six-inch ribbon curls and more. In the kitchen, ribbons cover the cabinets and a full-size fridge is stocked with elves' four essential food groups – candy, candy canes, candy corn and maple syrup. Families will have everything they need to prepare a Buddy the Elf-inspired meal in the suite's fully equipped kitchen, with treats including spaghetti, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, rolls of cookie dough, M&Ms and, of course, liters of soda.

The Christmas cheer continues into the suite's bedroom and bathroom, with even more paper snowflakes, garlands, festive decorations and bath 'snowballs' to complete an elf-approved vacation this season. Guests of all ages can also enjoy some of Buddy's favorite toys, including a Lego replica of the Empire State building, Etch A Sketches and toy trains available throughout the suite. Take a 360-degree tour of the suite here and check out how the suite came to life here.

"Every detail of this Elf-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in," said Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations. "Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travelers' bucket list, and Club Wyndham wants to help our owners check that list off in a spectacular way. We think there's no better way to do it than to get families immersed into Buddy the Elf's whimsical Christmas world."

The Elf-inspired holiday suite sleeps up to four guests, and reservations will be available to book starting November 25, for stays beginning December 2. Rates start at $399 per night, or 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points on select nights. The suite will be available exclusively for Club Wyndham vacation club members from December 21 - December 26. Families that reserve the holiday suite inspired by Elf can follow Buddy's steps throughout the city with complimentary admission for up to four people to the Empire State Building and tickets to the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink. For additional information and to book a stay, visit ClubWyndham.com/HolidaySuite. Travelers staying in Club Wyndham Midtown 45 during the holidays will also enjoy Insta-worthy Christmas decorations in the resort's lobby and rooftop lounge, seasonal activities including cupcake decorating, a hot cocoa bar, ugly sweater contest and more.

Located within walking distance to Rockefeller Center, Grand Central Station, Madison Avenue, Park Avenue restaurants and Fifth Avenue shopping, Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is the perfect home-base for a New York City holiday adventure, offering spacious studio-, one- and two-bedroom resort suites with fully equipped kitchens that comfortably sleep up to six guests.

Club Wyndham celebrates a lifetime of adventure by helping vacation club owners unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. With access to more than 220 resorts within the Wyndham Destinations family of brands in a variety of destinations that offer more experiences for travelers in the places they want to travel, Club Wyndham gives its owners the chance to check off the next adventure on their bucket lists. Multi-bedroom suites come complete with fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, washer/dryers, and outdoor grills to sample the local cuisine.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Photos and b-roll of the holiday suite inspired by Elf are available for download here

About Club Wyndham®

Club Wyndham is the flagship vacation ownership brand in the Wyndham Destinations portfolio, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 200 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what's on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit ClubWyndham.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @ClubWyndham; Facebook: @ClubWyndham; and Instagram: @ClubWyndham.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. (s19)

SOURCE Club Wyndham

Related Links

https://clubwyndham.wyndhamdestinations.com/

