There's Something New for Thrill Seekers at U.S. Theme Parks and Water Parks in 2018

Roller coasters are a big part of new development across the country this season, and an abundance of new rides and experiences—more than 70 according to an early 2018 IAAPA compilation—include water slides, kiddie rides and new themed lands.



"There really is something new for everyone this season," said Susan Storey, communications director, IAAPA. "The industry is innovative and dynamic, and this year many destinations are debuting their own 'spin' on amusement park favorites, infusing speed and height with twists and turns and even unexpected 'surprise' elements. The best part is many of these experiences were created for the entire family—kids and adults—to enjoy together."

According to park guest surveys, roller coasters remain the top-rated ride of interest to park guests, and 2018 will see many new coasters deliver big thrills, added Storey.

With 12 roller coasters, four giant swings, four towering rides and, many more unique experiences to excite visitors, parks across the country are ready for a season filled with fun. Family entertainment centers are a segment of the attractions industry that continues to grow and expand, offering an array of experiences from golf and go-karting to ziplines and trampolines. These traditionally smaller destinations provide a mix of activities designed for parents and kids to experience together. Families can also soak up the fun at the nation's water parks, with many new water slides and water attractions making a splash all season long.

The list of new attractions is available at http://bit.ly/2G7DCOd

"Summer is synonymous with the attractions industry and our member facilities continue to create new and memorable experiences for their guests," said Storey. "This year is truly an exciting one for the business of fun."

About IAAPA

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2018, IAAPA began as an advocacy office in 1918, later growing to become the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, dedicated to the preservation and prosperity of the global attractions industry. A non-profit, IAAPA represents more than 5,300 attraction, supplier, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, and industry manufacturers and suppliers. The association's global headquarters is in Orlando. To learn more, visit IAAPA.org.

