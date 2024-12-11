THERESA ANTONIELLO APPOINTED PRESIDENT & CEO OF GMA INTERNATIONAL SERVICES

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA International (GMAI), a leading consulting and project management firm in the mass transit industry based in Miami, Florida, is proud to announce the appointment of Theresa Kelli Antoniello as its new President & CEO. Succeeding her father Gino Antoniello, founder, and former President & CEO, Theresa marks a new and exciting chapter for GMAI, as she navigates the firm towards a breadth of new possibilities under her vision.

This significant leadership transition highlights the importance of early career exposure and the lasting impact it can have. Back in 1992, companies in New York City introduced an initiative sponsored by the Ms. Foundation called "Bring Your Daughters to Work Day" to expose young girls to various career opportunities. Little did Gino know at the time, the profound influence it would have when he brought Theresa to his office during the 1998 event.

"Sitting in my dad's chair, that day – surrounded by plans and project files – and learning about this world for the first time, I was captivated by the scale and complexity of what was being accomplished," Theresa recalls. Her curiosity only grew from there, and through the years she would continue to visit her father's office on the 41st floor of Manhattan, where he oversaw contract management and systems integration for large-scale urban and airport transit projects in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami, and Washington D.C.

Fast forward to today, Theresa now assumes the leadership of the company her father founded in 2012, specializing in services supporting clients in the transportation systems and urban mobility industry.

"Having been with the company from the beginning, I have been involved in all aspects of the business and I'm looking forward to further developing new opportunities that will ensure the sustainability of our organization," said Theresa. "The reputation my father has built as a trustworthy contract management partner and adviser capable of providing integrated solutions and negotiating successful problem solving across multiple transportation technologies, is why our client relationships are long-term. I intend to build on this legacy as we continue with our future expansion plans."

"Theresa's appointment as CEO has been part of my strategic vision of a smooth legacy transition as I step back from daily operations of the company," said Gino. "I am very proud to leave the leadership of this company in her capable hands and am confident that she will be an inspiration to the dedicated, knowledgeable, and hardworking people who helped me build the company and maintain a philosophy that 'the Project is King'. With her concentration on business development and project management, I know her unique business vision and technical expertise will open new opportunities for the consultancy," said Gino.

In addition to the many projects on the horizon for commuter and urban transportation throughout Florida and the rest of the U.S., Theresa's expansion interests include the transition to hydrogen fuel, autonomous vehicles, and integrating non-conventional partners and financing strategies into public-private partnerships (P3s).

With a start-to-finish approach, GMAI supports its customers and partners with a team that brings their commercial and technical expertise into large-scale projects to successfully reach their objectives. It is unique for a small company to have 40 years plus of turnkey experience representing both buyers and seller with Design, Build, Operate and Maintain (DBOM) contract management integration in the transit industry. Additionally, the company has received DBE certification, which will be advantageous to clients who have DBE vendor requirements in their government contracts.

Gino Antoniello will remain with the firm as Director, supporting Theresa's objectives and advancing current and future contracts. GMA International Services welcomes this generational transition and looks forward to continued success under its new leadership.

About GMA International Services, Inc.: GMA International Services is a consulting and project management firm specializing in turnkey delivery of complex urban and airport transportation systems and infrastructure projects. Established in 2012, GMAI is known for its reliability and long-term client relationships. The firm specializes in the turnkey delivery (DBOM) of automated people mover (APM), high-speed, light and heavy, metro, subway and freight rail systems.

