Theresa Hernandez joins Mountain Commerce Bank as Vice President and Assistant Controller

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), the Knoxville, Tennessee-based bank holding company and parent of Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), announced the addition of Theresa Hernandez to the finance team.

Theresa "Teri" Hernandez joined MCB as vice president and assistant controller. She has more than 15 years of experience in accounting and finance. Ms. Hernandez has worked in many capacities and areas of accounting. As a skilled financial analyst, she will oversee the bank's budgeting and financial reporting processes.

She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and a Master of Accounting from Florida Atlantic University.

Bill Edwards, President and CEO stated, "We are pleased to have Teri join our team. She has a vast knowledge in audit, accounting and finance."

Her office is located in the Bank's Operations Center in Gray, Tennessee.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, relationship minded individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.