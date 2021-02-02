Theresa Vallerand of Ciox Awarded NCRA's 2020 Distinguished Member Award

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciox, a leading health technology company, today announces that Theresa "Terry" Vallerand, BGS, CTR, has won the Distinguished Member Award from The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA). Terry is the Senior Manager and Education Coordinator of Oncology Data Services within the Real World Data (RWD) Division of Ciox.

The Distinguished Member Award honors an NCRA member for outstanding contributions to the profession, encouraging in members the desire to contribute to the profession's development and growth and furthering public awareness of the scope and importance of the profession.

Terry has made significant contributions to the profession through her activities as an NCRA volunteer, leader, speaker, and educator, as well as professional and state-level activities, and has served NCRA in many ways throughout her years of membership. In 2019, Terry was presented with the Volunteer Excellence Award, which acknowledged her proven commitment to the cancer registry profession through her NCRA volunteer work.

"I was quite honored to receive this award and humbled to be included in this group of professionals who have devoted their time and effort to elevate our profession," said Vallerand. "Volunteerism with NCRA has helped me grow professionally and personally. I encourage anyone to volunteer with a worthwhile organization. It will enrich your life as well as the lives of others."

Terry first served as Chair of the association's Ethics Committee and then Editor for The Connection, NCRA's member newsletter. She was elected to the Board of Directors as the Public Relations Chair in 2012. Terry was then appointed to serve as Chair of the Policies & Procedures Committee, a position charged with ensuring the organization is conducting its business in accordance with the guidance set forth by the Board.

One of Terry's most important volunteer positions has been as NCRA's Liaison to The American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) – a three-year position she was appointed to first in 2014 and again in 2017. In this role, she represented the interests of the NCRA membership to the AJCC on issues such as cancer staging education, the development of new methods and procedures for cancer staging data collection, and the use of cancer staging information. In addition, she provided support and expertise in cancer registry technology to the AJCC. To help communicate the AJCC's 8th edition changes, Vallerand has served on multiple expert panels and authored numerous white papers and articles. The AJCC also appointed her to their Executive Board, opening communications with other standard-setters regarding NCRA representation on their voting boards.

"We could not be prouder of Terry for achieving this well-deserved honor," says Nancy Kadish, VP of Oncology Data Services and Operations. "This award is not given every year due to the strict criteria, so it is clear that Terry has made a significant impact with NCRA and in her role at Ciox."

To learn more about NCRA's awards program, go to www.ncra-usa.org/awards.

About Ciox

Ciox Health, a leading health technology company, simply and securely connects healthcare decision makers with the data and hidden insights in patient medical records. Combined with the industry's most extensive network access to healthcare data, Ciox Health's expertise, relationships, technology and scale make a difference for healthcare stakeholders and empower greater health for patients. Through its technology platform, which includes solutions for data acquisition, release of information, clinical coding, data abstraction, and analytics, Ciox helps clients securely and consistently solve the last mile challenges in clinical interoperability. Learn more about Ciox technology and solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com or Twitter and LinkedIn .

About the National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA)

NCRA is a non-profit organization that represents more than 6,000 cancer registry professionals and Certified Tumor Registrars. The mission of NCRA is to promote education, credentialing, and advocacy for cancer registry professionals. Cancer registrars are data information specialists that capture a complete history, diagnosis, treatment, and health status for every cancer patient in the U.S. The data provides essential information to researchers, healthcare providers, and public health officials to better monitor and advance cancer treatments, conduct research, and improve cancer prevention and screening programs. For more information about NCRA, visit www.ncra-usa.org and www.CancerRegistryEducation.org.

