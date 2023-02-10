Therm-X opens 70,000 square foot facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico

HEYWARD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therm-X is pleased to announce the opening of its new 70,000-square-foot facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. This state-of-the-art facility will support the machining and manufacturing of semiconductor equipment for customers in North America.

The historic opening of this location is made possible through a unique collaboration between United States President Biden and Mexico's President Lopez Obrador. This union of leadership has enabled Therm-X to increase its presence in the North American semiconductor equipment market and secure our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions.

For nearly three decades, Therm-X has been a pioneer in developing groundbreaking products for customers across the globe. Our remarkable vertical integration includes Thermal Design and Test, CNC Machining, Metal Joining, and Sheet Metal Manufacturing - all combined with Electro-Mechanical Assembly to create an unbeatable package.

This new location will enable us to continue striving forward with our mission of excellence in providing advanced temperature and process control systems for hi-tech industries. The facility has the latest technological innovations, like automated production lines, robotics, CNC machining centers, and dynamic testing equipment. This investment in technology reflects Therm-X's commitment to quality processes across all design and manufacturing stages.

"We were excited to share the inauguration of our new manufacturing facility in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, with our customers, vendors, government officials, and co-workers.

This new plant will provide excellent, Hi-Tech, sustainable jobs for the local economy for the time to come.

Our new factory, close to Laredo, TX, will supply our customers in the semiconductor industry with excellent access to a highly qualified supply chain in North America. We are excited to add Mexico as one of our manufacturing locations in addition to the United States and Asia." - Dan Trujillo, CEO of Therm-X.

Therm-X remains committed to delivering innovative thermal solutions that exceed customer expectations. Our new facility will serve as a hub for advancing our mission of providing the highest quality temperature and process control systems to the hi-tech industry. The future is bright for Therm-X, and we are confident that our new location will help us reach even greater heights.

For more information about Therm-X, please visit our website at https://www.therm-x.com/ or contact us directly at https://www.therm-x.com/contact.

We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with advanced thermal solutions and setting higher standards of excellence as a leader in this field.

