Therma Raises $10.2M to Make A Global Impact On Climate

Therma announced today the close of a $10.2M funding round led by Deciens Capital. Tweet this

"This represents a major step forward in the evolution of the 150-year-old cold-chain," explains Manik Suri, Founder and CEO of Therma. "Food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing are all critically dependent on the refrigeration cold chain. Over the last year, we have seen a significant increase in demand across these industries for real-time equipment monitoring and analytics that not only reduce costs and improve safety, but also positively impacts climate change."

Therma is the creator of Point 01 , a climate-oriented community-building initiative that brings together like-minded entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, engineers, and other professionals to devise solutions that inextricably link profitability and sustainability. Combined, these groups work together towards a common goal of sustaining human modernity. The Point 01 podcast, hosted by Therma's co-founder, Aaron Cohen, spotlights experts working on solving the climate crisis and is available on iTunes , Spotify , and Google .

Therma° is combating climate change by building the smart cold chain. IoT-powered temperature monitoring and analytics prevent food, product, and energy waste - leading drivers of climate change. Therma° has partnered with national restaurant brands and supply chain leaders in food and healthcare to increase profits while protecting our planet. To learn more, visit www.hellotherma.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn: @HelloTherma.

