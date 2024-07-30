Thermacell® and Kennebunkport Resort Collection Partner to Provide Mosquito-Protected Hotel Stays

Thermacell's award-winning repellents will offer guests uninterrupted enjoyment this summer at several of Kennebunkport Resort Collection hotels, including The Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club, The Tides Beach Club, and Hidden Pond

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine , July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly effective zone mosquito repellents, and Kennebunkport Resort Collection (KRC), the group behind ten dynamic properties and eight trailblazing restaurants in the Kennebunkport area, have partnered to provide guests with mosquito-protected hotel stays. The program is launching at the retro-inspired Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club, The Tides Beach Club, which is celebrating its 125 anniversary this summer, and luxury resort Hidden Pond, where guests can enjoy everything these properties have to offer without the interference of mosquitoes.

Guests can relax by the floating barge pool at Yachtsman, take in the ocean views from the Tides' front lawn, and lounge by the serenity pool at Hidden Pond, all designated areas protected by Thermacell zone repellent. Upon request, guests will be gifted a complimentary Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller to use during their stay and take home for continued protection*.

"As a premier luxury resort collection in the Kennebunkport destination, we strive to create unparalleled and unique experiences for every type of traveler," says Justin Grimes, Managing Director of Kennebunkport Resort Collection. "Our commitment to showcasing the best of Maine's great outdoors is further elevated through our partnership with Thermacell, enhancing the overall guest experience and ensuring a safe environment for making lasting memories."

Thermacell's award-winning rechargeable technology keeps mosquitoes away with the only EPA-registered formula that creates a 20-foot zone of protection**. There is also no need for unpleasant chemical sprays or lotions, as Thermacell repels mosquitoes in the air, not on your skin. Thermacell rechargeable repellents are people and pet-friendly and provide a better way to repel mosquitoes through heat-activated technology. The proven protection is independently tested and EPA-reviewed for safety & effectiveness, and repels dangerous mosquitoes, including those that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus.

About Thermacell

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell devices have been in the market for 22 years, with tens of millions of devices being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and multitudes of happy customers. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products visit www.thermacell.com.

About Kennebunkport Resort Collection

The Kennebunkport Resort Collection comprises ten inns, resorts, hotels and eight award-winning restaurants in the picturesque coastal town of Kennebunkport, Maine. With a variety of offerings, including the historic Kennebunkport Inn, luxurious Hidden Pond, beachfront Tides Beach Club and lively Yachtsman Hotel and Marina Club, there truly is something for every type of traveler within the collection. Each property and restaurant is unique in design, style and architecture, yet share a common and intuitive understanding of exceptional guest service, unmatched attention to detail and sophisticated style. Website here: https://kennebunkportresortcollection.com/

*This offering is while supplies last.

**Claim based on EPA Registration No. 71910-11, (maximum 315 sq. ft. metofluthrin coverage area when used as instructed) as compared to EPA registrations for single-unit mosquito repellent devices containing metofluthrin as of 4/18/2024, Nos. 9688-365, 33025-8, 4822-542, 4822-583, 4822-585, 4822-602, 4822-605 (maximum 110 sq. ft. metofluthrin coverage area when used as instructed).

