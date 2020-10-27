Thermacell Growing Team Following Strong Sales Season

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermacell Repellents, Inc, a leading manufacturer of area mosquito repellent products, is expanding its team on the heels of a momentous season. In addition to bringing aboard a new Vice President of Science & Research, the company has announced hiring for dozens of open positions in Research and Development, Analytics, Marketing, Operations, Customer Support, and IT to support its recent growth.

Fueled by cutting edge innovation, expanded distribution and growing awareness, Thermacell has experienced a record year, with North American sales up 81% from 2019. Sales have been particularly concentrated for rechargeable mosquito repellers, which have seen 234% growth. Rechargeables will continue to be a focus for new product innovation leading into next year.

"We're extremely pleased with our growth this year, and have set a high bar for ourselves moving forward," said Steve Hill, President & CEO, Thermacell. "We know that to continue on this trajectory, and to continue making exceptional products, we need exceptional talent, which is why we're thrilled to be growing our already stellar team."

Among those strategic hires, Dr. John Hainze will join the company as the Vice President of Science & Research where he will represent Thermacell in the scientific community and oversee all matters related to entomology, chemistry and regulatory affairs. He will be responsible for all formulation development, product efficacy testing, dossier development and product registration efforts globally.

"John is well known and respected across the scientific community with a wealth of experience in the research and development of consumer insect control products," said Chuck Laughlin, Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to bring him on board and know that he will take us to the next level in formulation and development."

For more information on open positions please visit https://www.thermacell.com/pages/careers.

About Thermacell

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., headquartered in Bedford, MA, designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell can be found at most outdoor, sporting goods, home improvement, and mass merchant retailers. Thermacell products are also available internationally in more than 30 countries. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products, consumer reviews, and store locations, visit www.thermacell.com or call 1-866-753-3837.

SOURCE Thermacell

Related Links

http://www.thermacell.com

