Thermacell Launches LIV 2.0, with EPA-Registered Expanded Protection Against Mosquitoes and No-See-Ums for up to 3,140 Sq. Ft. per Hub

Now available nationwide ahead of peak mosquito season, LIV 2.0 delivers scientifically proven, EPA-registered on-demand protection for backyards, restaurants, resorts and senior living.

BEDFORD, Mass., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of highly effective zone mosquito repellents, today announced the launch of LIV 2.0, the next generation of its on-demand outdoor mosquito protection system for backyards, restaurants, resorts and senior living. Backed by newly expanded EPA-registered claims, LIV 2.0 delivers the largest protection zone against mosquitoes and no-see-ums in the market—covering up to 3,140 square feet from a single hub with 10 repellers—without sprays, smoke, scent, or mess. That is generally enough to protect a regular pool area, outdoor kitchen, dining space, and lounge area combined.

See how LIV 2.0 creates large-scale, on-demand outdoor protection zone for backyards and commercial spaces without sprays, smoke, or scent. Speed Speed LIV 2.0 creates outdoor protection against mosquitoes and no-see-ums for up to 3,140 square feet with a single hub and 10 repellers.

LIV has expanded efficacy claims beyond mosquitoes to include no-see-ums (biting midges, Culicoides), addressing persistent, outdoor pests that can significantly disrupt comfort and enjoyment across residential and commercial outdoor spaces. The new LIV 2.0 was field-tested and evaluated at the Thermacell Science & Research Center in Hampton, Florida, and builds on the proven LIV product line trusted across more than 8,000 residential and commercial installations.

As the U.S. enters peak mosquito season, warmer temperatures and longer insect activity periods are increasing mosquito pressure across many regions of the country. According to CDC surveillance data1, mosquito-borne diseases including West Nile Virus, Dengue, and Zika continue to expand geographically, increasing demand for reliable outdoor protection solutions for homes and businesses. LIV 2.0 utilizes Thermacell's scientifically proven spatial repellent technology to repel mosquitoes that may transmit EEE, West Nile Virus, Dengue and Zika Virus, consistent with EPA-registered claims.

"Outdoor spaces deserve the same level of comfort as the indoors, without mosquitoes," said Adam Goess, Executive Director, Global Insights & Innovation at Thermacell. "LIV 2.0 delivers scalable, on-demand protection that integrates seamlessly into how people live, entertain, and gather outdoors, without the hassle of spraying your entire yard and reapplying again and again throughout the season.

LIV 2.0 Key Features & Benefits

Large, Scalable Coverage: Protects up to 3,140 square feet with a single hub and up to 10 repellers, with the ability to add multiple hubs for expanded coverage across larger properties and commercial venues.

Protects up to 3,140 square feet with a single hub and up to 10 repellers, with the ability to add multiple hubs for expanded coverage across larger properties and commercial venues. Expanded Protection Beyond Mosquitoes: Repels mosquitoes, including Aedes albopictus, and repels no-see-ums (biting midges, Culicoides ).

Repels mosquitoes, including no-see-ums (biting midges, ). Scientifically Proven Performance: EPA-registered and rigorously field-tested in real-world mosquito environments.

EPA-registered and rigorously field-tested in real-world mosquito environments. People, Pet and Outdoor Friendly Design: A scent-free, smoke-free solution that integrates discreetly into outdoor spaces without the disruption of sprays or misting systems.

A scent-free, smoke-free solution that integrates discreetly into outdoor spaces without the disruption of sprays or misting systems. App-Enabled, On-Demand Control: Activate, schedule, and monitor the system remotely via the LIV+2 app, with added voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Available in July.

Activate, schedule, and monitor the system remotely via the LIV+2 app, with added voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Available in July. Long-Lasting Refills: Professional-grade 1.7 oz refills through pest control professionals, provide extended full season protection for most home users with refill-runout notifications through the App.

Professional-grade 1.7 oz refills through pest control professionals, provide extended full season protection for most home users with refill-runout notifications through the App. Built for Outdoor Residential and Commercial Use: From everyday backyards to restaurants, resorts, senior living spaces, LIV 2.0 delivers discreet, large-scale mosquito and no-see-um protection zone that helps keep outdoor spaces comfortable.'

Availability and Price

LIV 2.0 is available nationwide through Thermacell professional installers. Systems are customized based on property layout and coverage needs. To learn more or find a certified installer, visit Thermacell.com/series/liv.

The Thermacell LIV 2.0 system is customized to each property's unique layout and protection needs. For example, a typical configuration covering over 900 sq ft includes one Hub, three Repellers, and a six-pack of regular refills, with an MSRP of approximately $1,746. Actual system design and pricing will vary based on site-specific requirements, as well as installation and ongoing service. The pricing is roughly a full season cost of spraying the yard.

About Thermacell

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets zone mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell repellers have been in the market for over 25 years, with tens of millions of devices being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and multitudes of happy customers. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products, visit www.thermacell.com.

¹ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ArboNET Surveillance Data for Arboviral Diseases in the United States, including West Nile, Dengue and Zika, 2024–2025.

SOURCE Thermacell Repellents, Inc.