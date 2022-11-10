First permanently-installed smart mosquito system honored for innovation

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito solutions, is proud to announce that its LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 . TIME's annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations that are changing our lives and were evaluated based on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Thermacell LIV Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022 Thermacell LIV Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022

"We are beyond honored that LIV is being recognized by TIME," said Juliana Litterio, Chief Executive Officer of Thermacell Repellents. "LIV was the first mosquito repellent technology to enter the smart home space, representing Thermacell's commitment to pushing boundaries on innovation and developing new, effective products that allow consumers to better enjoy their time outdoors."

Thermacell LIV is the first permanently-installed smart mosquito system for the home. Powered through a Smart Hub, connected repellers enable highly effective protection on-demand for almost any outdoor space. The IoT-enabled technology allows users to control the system from anywhere and even use voice commands through Amazon and Google smart speakers. LIV expands upon the same technology as other Thermacell best-selling portable E-Series rechargeable repellers by diffusing active ingredients in the air to create a zone of protection.

Today's consumers seek convenience, accessibility and ease-of use. LIV was created to give consumers an on-demand, permanent solution for repelling mosquitoes in larger spaces so they can better enjoy their time outdoors without the worry of invasive and harmful mosquitoes. The LIV system repels tough mosquitoes including those that may transmit Encephalitis, Chikungunya, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. Like other smart home systems including speakers, sprinklers and lights, LIV provides convenience and ease-of-use by giving consumers an installed solution that can be used for years and years to come and controlled from the palm of their hands.

The TIME recognition adds to the list of several other accolades that Thermacell LIV has earned including the 2022 Good Housekeeping Home Renovation award, TWICE Pick's CES 2022 award, and Editors' Choice from Reviewed.com, TechHive and PCMag.

To learn more about Thermacell LIV, visit https://www.thermacell.com/pages/liv-system .

About Thermacell

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell devices have been in the market for 22 years, with tens of millions of devices being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and legions of satisfied customers.

Media Contact

Jenny Russo

[email protected]

650-269-8789

SOURCE Thermacell Repellents