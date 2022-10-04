Smart mosquito repellent system named in 'Lawn & Yard Saviors' category

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermacell Repellents, Inc. , the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly-effective area mosquito solutions, today announced that its LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System is a winner for the 2022 Good Housekeeping Home Reno awards in the 'Lawn & Yard Saviors' category. A full list of winners can be found online at www.goodhousekeeping.com/homereno2022.

Thermacell LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System Recognized as a 2022 Good Housekeeping Home Reno Award Winner Thermacell Repellents, Inc.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Good Housekeeping," said Adam Chojnacki, Chief Product Officer of Thermacell Repellents. "We spent several years developing the next generation of effective and ultra-convenient mosquito solutions. LIV has exceeded consumers' expectations and is redefining how people deal with mosquitoes, delivering the ultimate in simplicity and allowing people to use their outdoor spaces anytime they want."

Thermacell LIV is the first permanently-installed smart mosquito system for the home. Powered through a smart hub, it can control up to five repellers enabling highly effective protection in larger outdoor spaces. The app-controlled technology allows users to control the system from anywhere and even use voice commands through Amazon and Google smart speakers. LIV expands upon the same technology as Thermacell's best-selling portable E-Series rechargeable repellers by diffusing active ingredients in the air to create a zone of protection.

Today's consumers seek convenience, accessibility and ease-of use. LIV was created to give consumers an on-demand, permanent solution for repelling mosquitoes in larger spaces so they can better enjoy their time outdoors without the worry of invasive and harmful mosquitoes. The LIV system repels tough mosquitoes including those that may transmit Encephalitis, Chikungunya, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. Like other smart home systems including speakers, sprinklers and lights, LIV provides convenience and ease-of-use by giving consumers an installed solution that can be used for years and years to come and controlled from the palm of their hand.

Since launching earlier this year, Thermacell LIV has earned several accolades including Editors' Choice recognitions from Reviewed.com, TechHive and PCMag, as well as TWICE Pick's CES award.

To learn more about Thermacell LIV, visit https://www.thermacell.com/pages/liv-system .

About Thermacell

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell devices have been in the market for 22 years, with tens of millions of devices being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and legions of satisfied customers.

Press Contact

Jenny Russo

650.269.8789

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermacell Repellents, Inc.