Thermacell Repellents' Mosquito Forecast for July 4th

"Warm weather and increased precipitation are the two top drivers of mosquito activity, "said John Hainze, Vice President, Science and Research at Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of area mosquito repellents. "Above normal temperatures and precipitation over the last several days are leading to predictions of a heavier surge in mosquitoes in some areas for the holiday weekend."

Working with meteorologists, entomologists, and forecasting data from AccuWeather, Thermacell has created a mosquito pressure index that predicts mosquito activity at a local level. In addition, the index ranks expected intensity of mosquito pressure on a 1-to-10 scale with 1 indicating a likelihood of moderate mosquito pressure and 10 predicting a likelihood of extremely high pressure.

Thermacell is predicting very high to extreme levels of mosquito activities for these 10 metropolitan areas for the holiday weekend:

1. Houston, Texas - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

2. Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

3. Miami, Fla. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

4. Charlotte, N.C. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

5. Washington, D.C - Level 9: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

6. Philadelphia, Penn. - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

6. Nashville, Tenn. - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

7. Atlanta, Ga. - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

8. St Louis, Mo. - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

9. Charleston, S.C. - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

10. Cincinnati, Ohio - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

Critical factors for forecasting mosquito activity are precipitation and temperature. Rainfall and flooding stimulate the development of the eggs of many mosquito species, while warmer temperatures speed up the time it takes to become adults.

When recent rainfall creates standing water for eggs to hatch, an individual female mosquito can lay hundreds of eggs depending on the species and environmental factors.

"We might expect biting female adult mosquitoes to emerge within a week to 10 days after the eggs begin to develop," said Hainze. "Those adult females generally require a blood meal to produce viable eggs, so finding a host, like you, is high on their priority list."

While mosquitoes become more active as temperatures increase, biting rates actually decrease once temperatures drop below 70 or above 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The ability to know what level of mosquito activity is in your area coupled with the proper use of area repellents goes a long way toward keeping those annoying mosquitoes from ruining 4th of July celebrations," said Hainze.

