Thermacell Repellents' Mosquito Forecast for Labor Day

"We've seen a dramatic increase in mosquitoes this summer due to heavy rains and record heat waves," said John Hainze, Vice President, Science and Research at Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of area mosquito repellents. "Mosquito larvae are aquatic, so the warm weather and precipitation have created perfect breeding grounds for increasing numbers of mosquitoes as we head into September."

Working with meteorologists, entomologists, and forecasting data from AccuWeather.com, Thermacell has created a mosquito pressure index that predicts mosquito activity at a local level. The index ranks mosquito pressure on a 1-to-10 scale, with 1 indicating moderate pressure and 10 indicating extremely high pressure.

Thermacell is predicting very high to extreme levels of mosquito activities for these 10 metropolitan areas for the holiday weekend:

1. Tampa, Fla. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

2. Orlando, Fla. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

3. Maimi, Fla. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

4. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

5. Tallahassee, Fla. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

6. Columbus, Ga. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

7. Montgomery, Ala. - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

8. Houston, Texas - Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

9. Birmingham, Ala. - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

10. Tucson, Ariz. - Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

Key environmental factors for forecasting mosquito activity are precipitation and temperature. Rainfall and flooding stimulate the development of the eggs of many mosquito species. At the same time, warmer temperatures speed up the time it takes to become adults.

To keep mosquitoes from putting themselves on your end-of-summer celebration guest list, Hainze recommends using an area repellent to keep mosquitoes away. Thermacell technology uses heat to diffuse highly effective repellent into the air creating a zone of mosquito protection. This zone creates an invisible, scent-free barrier that keeps mosquitoes away and can be up to 20-feet (10 feet on either side of the repeller) per repeller so you can enjoy the last weekend of summer without mosquitoes.

About Thermacell® Repellents, Inc.

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., headquartered in Bedford, MA, designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell can be found at most outdoor, sporting goods, home improvement, and mass merchant retailers. Thermacell products are also available internationally in more than 30 countries. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products, consumer reviews, and store locations, visit www.thermacell.com.

SOURCE Thermacell

