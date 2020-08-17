Thermajane Introduces New Line of Compression Wear for Women

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermajane, the leading online thermal wear apparel brand, has introduced its workout compression wear line to complement its best-selling thermal styles. Featuring shirts, pants, and compression shorts, the affordable new compression collection has been designed with Thermajane's innovative fabric technology that supports an active lifestyle with total comfort.

Thermajane

Each high-quality piece in the workout compression wear line provides a 360-degree flexible stretch that conforms to fit every women's unique body without riding up. Thermajane's innovative fabric technology features moisture-wicking for dryness and cool comfort, whether at the gym or on-the-go.

"Thermajane's workout compression wear caters to the specific needs of all women with innovative, feminine designs that are functional and affordable while also addressing two of the most common activewear complaints – lines and comfort," said Michael Shmaya, Brand Manager. "We are excited to launch this collection which offers women a quality solution that suits an active lifestyle."

The new line of compression wear is offered in four colors – wine, black, slate and navy – with sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL. Prices range from only $16 - $20, due in large part to Thermajane's innovative strategy to leverage its large-scale global supply chain and brand strength to offer high-quality apparel at affordable prices.

The debut of Thermajane's workout compression wear follows the company's November 2016 launch of its best-selling women's thermal underwear collection. This latest line represents the company's next stage of growth, with additional growth anticipated in 2021 as the company expands the line to offer additional colors and styles.

"The launch of our thermal collection was one of the most successful to date, and by adding workout and compression wear we are providing women with total comfort options for their every need," said Shmaya. "It's an exciting time for Thermajane as we deliver on our promise for quality, new products, and expansion into this segment of the apparel market."

Across both collections, Thermajane strives to create exceptional activewear that blends fashion, comfort, and technology while keeping up with the latest trends. Additional details about Thermajane's new workout compression wear is available online at www.thermajane.com. The e-commerce website provides full product detail for each item which includes men's and women's compression and thermal wear, as well as children's thermal sets.

About Thermajane

Thermajane products are sold throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Thermal Wear Collection includes thermal sets, shirts, and leggings while the Workout Compression Wear Collection includes cool-dry shirts (long and short-sleeved), shorts, and pants. Thermajane is part of ThermalJBrands, based in New York City. Additional information is available online at www.thermajane.com or by following the company on Instagram and/or Facebook.

