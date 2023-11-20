Thermal Analysis Global Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $860 Million by 2030 with Chemical and Material Manufacturing Dominating

20 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Analysis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Thermal Analysis Market to Reach $860 Million by 2030
The global market for Thermal Analysis estimated at US$575.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$860 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The analysis also covers specific segments such as single-functionality and simultaneous-functionality analyzers in different industries, including chemical & material manufacturers, pharma & biotech companies, food & beverage, petrochemical, research & academia, and other end-uses. These insights aid in understanding market dynamics, growth prospects, and industry trends.
Single-Functionality Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$528.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
It includes independent assessments of annual sales figures in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, with associated percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs). Additionally, historic reviews, spanning the years 2014 to 2021, and 16-year perspectives, highlighting the percentage breakdown of value sales for select years (2014, 2023, and 2030), are presented.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global thermal analysis market, encompassing recent, current, and future trends across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
The Thermal Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$86.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Thermal Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Analysis
- A Prelude to Thermal Analysis
- Select Applications
- Different Types of Thermal Analyzers
- End-use Sectors
- Global Thermal Analyzer Market Steams Up with Confluence of Favorable Factors
- Differential Scanning Calorimetry Analyzers Set to Witness Growth
- Rising Research Activities in Major End-User Sectors to Drive the Thermal Analysis Market
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Chemical and Material Manufacturing Dominates the Thermal Analyzers Market
- Thermal Analysis Remains Indispensable Technique for Food Production Industry
- Food Qualities Influenced by Changes in Temperature
- Thermal Analytical Techniques for Food Industry
- Stringent Food and Product Safety Regulations Propels the Demand for Thermal Analyzers
- World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) & 2025(P)
- Thermal Analysis: An Intriguing Method to Explore Material Behavior in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Healthy Projected Growth in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Demand for Thermal Analyzers
- World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
- World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)
- Thermal Analysis Enjoys Energetic Spell in Petrochemical Industry for Characterization of Material Properties
- Thermal Analysis Techniques for Petrochemical Industry
- Differential Scanning Calorimetry
- Thermal Gravimetric Analysis
- Rebound of Petrochemical Industry Battered by COVID-19 to Fuel Demand for Thermal Analysis Tools
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020
- Thermal Analyzers Market Spurred by Increasing Production of Crude and Shale Oil
- Thermal Analysis Emerges as Reliable Option to Investigate Carbon Nanomaterials
- Electronics Designers Bet on Thermal Analysis to Achieve Reliable Thermal Designs for Aerospace Electronics
- Leveraging Thermal Analysis for Aerospace Electronics
- Simulation to the Aid of Thermal Analysis in Power Devices
- Evolving Technologies Turn Focus on Thermal Management
- Thermal Management in Real Time
- Chiplets Complicate Thermal Management
- Recent Advances in Thermal Analysis
- Select Innovations & Advancements
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 53 Featured)
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Intertek Group PLC
- LECO Corporation
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Instron Corporation
- NETZSCH-Geratebau GmbH
- Mettler-Toledo, LLC
- Anton Paar GmbH
- Cayley Aerospace
- ELTRA GmbH
- GoTTFERT Werkstoff-Prufmaschinen GmbH
- NovaTech, LLC
- Hi-Tech CAE
- Aspen Systems, LLC.
- Lacerta Technology Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1r4d5
