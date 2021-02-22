Thermal and Cryogenic Insulation is High Growth Segments for Industrial Insulation, 2020 Report Featuring Armacell, Johns Mansville , Paroc, Thermaflex and Thermamax

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Insulation Materials in Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Insulation systems from several materials targeting high temperature and cryogenic conditions are available to be applied on cryogenic tanks, process pipelines, vessels, special equipment or high-temperature boilers etc. Apart from civil insulation which would continue to be an attractive market for manufacturers, these companies would also find interest to shift their interest towards industrial end users in the oil & gas, food processing, mining and other industries wherein adoption of insulation would become paramount, thanks to the involvement of ultra high or cryogenic temperatures.



Additionally industrial insulation solutions also aim to provide the different project stakeholders with a safe, comfortable and sustainable answer to their specific needs with easier applicability and better performance. Apart from the sustainability aspects, insulation is required for safety and security, to reduce heat loss and capability to achieve different types of dimensional stability. Forms and shapes offer a huge impact on the overall use and capability of the insulation media, whether used for industrial pipe insulation, slabs or wired mats.



This research service primarily highlights the different types of industrial insulation systems, the applications, technical properties and capabilities and some of the commercial advancements in all- civil insulation, technical insulation and cryogenic insulation. Though materials such as organics are yet not permitted for industrial use, the shift of stakeholder's approach to investigate these materials at an academic level to check for commercial feasibility is witnessed.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Insulation Materials in Industrial Applications

1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine



2.0 Executive Summary

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Key Findings- Industrial Insulation



3.0 Industry Overview

3.1 Lightweight Insulation Systems Are Preferred in Industrial Systems

3.2 Nuclear and Chemical Processing Find Increased Installation of Insulation Materials Each Year

3.3 Oil & Gas Industry Demands Strong Fire Insulation Properties of Materials

3.4 In the Power Generation Industry, Materials with Excellent Load Bearing Capabilities Are Preferred

3.5 End-users in Chemicals and Advanced Materials Processing Prefer Materials with Broad Operational Temperature

3.6 High Demand from Mining Companies for Insulation That Prevents Moisture Permeation

3.7 Nuclear Plants Demand Lightweight Materials for Easier Installation

3.8 Textile Manufacturing and HVAC Systems Focus on Adopting Sustainable Insulation Systems

3.9 Certifications Play a Key Role in Product Adoption in the Insulation Materials Space

3.10 Test Methods and Standards Provide Clear Understanding on Evaluation of Performance



4.0 Technology Assessment

4.1 Types of Insulation and Temperature Range to Classify the Same

4.2 Cellular and Granular Forms of Insulation Are Primarily Used in Industrial Segments

4.3 Inorganic Materials Are Established in Industrial Insulation

4.4 Thermal Insulation Material Properties of Low and High-Temperature Traditional Insulation Materials

4.5 Thermal Insulation Material Properties of Traditional Intermediate Temperature Insulation Materials

4.6 Lightweighting and Thermal Conductivity Are the Key Performance Indicators

4.7 Key Emerging Materials in Insulation

4.8 Aerogels and Smart Materials Are Attractive Emerging Approaches

4.9 Metal Foams Require More Research for Use in Industrial Applications

4.10 Graphene Aerogels Are Being Investigated for Industrial Applications

4.11 Smart Materials Pave the Way for Newer Avenues in Thermal Insulation

4.12 Technology Capability of Sustainable Elastomers is Very High

4.13 Technical Ceramics and Microspheres Offer Ultra High Temperature Operation

4.14 Phononic Metamaterials Are at a Basic Stage of Research and Are Being Investigated for Insulation Performance

4.15 Multilayered Cryogenic Systems Find Increased Adoption

4.16 High Vacuum to No Vacuum Materials Are Trending in Cryogenic Insulation

4.17 Thermal Mattresses and Claddings Are Some of the Key Accessories



5.0 Technology Mapping

5.1 Elastomeric Foams and Calcium Silicates Can be Designed in a Number of Forms

5.2 Key Stakeholders Focus on Mapping New Materials into New Formats



6.0 Innovation Indictors

6.1 High Availability of Funding is a Driving Factor for Development of New Materials

6.2 Technologies Available for Licensing- High Temperature

6.3 Technologies Available for Licensing- Lightweight

6.4 Technologies Available for Licensing- High Performance

6.5 Pyrogel, Intertek and Nanogel Are Some of the Popular Commercial Insulation Products

6.6 Insulation Products Such as Sla 92 and Cerablak Focus on Unique Chemistries

6.7 Companies Are Collaborating to Develop Brand New Materials for Thermal and Cryogenic Insulation

6.8 Venture Capitalists Play a Key Role in Financing to Develop New Materials for Civil and Industrial Insulation Alike

6.9 a Large Number of Patents Have Been Filed for Aerogel-Based Thermal Insulation and Multilayered Cryo Insulation



7.0 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Johns Mansville Group, US

7.2 Thermamax Gmbh, Germany

7.3 Paroc Group Oy, Finland

7.4 Armacell International Holdings Gmbh, Germany

7.5 Thermaflex International Bv, the Netherlands



8.0 Future Prospects

8.1 Smart Thermal Insulation Systems with Self-Thermal Management Capabilities Would be Launched by 2023

8.2 Cryogenic Insulation for Spacecraft for Aerial Travel is Expected by 2023

8.3 Thermal Insulation Poses Highest Impact on Industries from the Technological and Environmental Aspects

8.4 Future Attractive Ideas in Thermal Insulation

8.5 Future Attractive Ideas in Cryogenic Insulation

8.6 Future Prospects: the Five Major Prospects

8.7 Future Prospects of Cryogenic Superinsulation

8.8 Future Prospects of Syntactic Foams

8.9 Future Prospects of Non-Toxic Insulation

8.10 Future Prospects of Smart Insulation

8.11 Future Prospects of Conductor-Insulating Materials



9.0 Growth Opportunities

9.1 Growth Opportunity: Development of Improved Rhamnolipid-Producing Strains

9.2 Growth Opportunity: Vertical Market Expansion to Showcase Expansion in Brand New Industries

9.3 Growth Opportunity: New Product Development of Smart Insulation Solutions

9.4 Growth Opportunity: Strategic Partnerships to Build New Manufacturing Facilities



10.0 Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned



Armacell International Holdings Gmbh, Germany

Johns Mansville Group, US

Paroc Group Oy, Finland

Thermaflex International Bv, the Netherlands

Thermamax Gmbh, Germany

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmg337



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

