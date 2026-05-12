Thermal Batteries for Military Market to Reach USD 344.5 Million, Globally, by 2035 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

As defense agencies increasingly invest in precision-guided munitions, long-range missiles, and hypersonic platforms, the need for compact, high-reliability power sources with instant activation and long shelf life is rising significantly. Thermal batteries are preferred due to their ability to operate under extreme temperatures and harsh combat conditions.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Thermal Batteries for Military Market by Voltage (10 V to 50 V, 51 V to 100 V, above 101 V), By Application (Missiles, Artillery, Space Crafts and Rockets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2026-2035". According to the report, the "thermal batteries for military market" was valued at $188.5 million in 2025, and is estimated to reach $344.5 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Thermal batteries are increasingly favored in military applications because they can operate reliably under extreme environmental conditions such as high temperatures, intense vibrations, and long storage durations. Unlike conventional batteries, thermal batteries remain inert until activated, ensuring minimal self-discharge and long shelf life that often exceeds 10–20 years. This makes them ideal for mission-critical systems such as missiles, torpedoes, and emergency communication devices where immediate and dependable power is essential.

The growing deployment of advanced defense systems and autonomous platforms presents a significant opportunity for the thermal batteries for military market. Modern military strategies increasingly rely on precision-guided munitions, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and autonomous underwater systems, all of which require compact, high-reliability power sources. Thermal batteries, with their long shelf life and instant activation capability, are well-suited to meet these requirements in mission-critical environments.

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Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2026–2035 Base Year 2025 Market Size in 2025 $188.5 million Market Size in 2035 $344.5 million CAGR 6.2 % No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments Covered Voltage, Application, and Region Drivers Rising Demand for Reliable Power in Harsh Environments

Growth in Missile and Defense Systems Development

Advancements in Battery Technology and Materials Opportunities Expansion of Advanced Defense Systems and Autonomous Platforms

Growth in Emerging Defense Economies and Indigenous Manufacturing Initiatives Restraint High Production Costs and Complex Manufacturing Requirements

Single-Use Nature and Disposal Challenges

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10 V to 50 V segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By voltage, the 10 V to 50 V segment held the major share in 2025, accounting for nearly half of the thermal batteries for military market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for 10 V to 50 V thermal batteries is driven by increasing investments in advanced defense systems and the growing need for compact, high-energy power solutions in military applications. The rising deployment of guided munitions, unmanned systems, and portable defense electronics has strengthened the relevance of this voltage segment, as it provides optimal performance for a wide range of mission-critical operations. Additionally, ongoing modernization programs across defense sectors are contributing to increased adoption.

The missiles segment is expected to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on application, the missiles segment held the major share in 2025, accounting for more than half of the thermal batteries for military market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for thermal batteries in missile applications is driven by the increasing procurement and modernization of missile systems across defense forces globally. The growing emphasis on precision-guided munitions and advanced missile technologies has accelerated the adoption of high-performance thermal batteries capable of delivering reliable power during critical mission phases. Additionally, the need for long shelf life and maintenance-free energy solutions further supports the growth of this segment.

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North America to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifths of the thermal batteries for military market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The thermal batteries for military market in North America is experiencing steady growth owing to technological advancements, evolving defense requirements, and increased military investments. The U.S. leads the region with a highly advanced defense ecosystem, where thermal batteries are widely used in missiles, artillery systems, and space applications. Growing demand for high-performance, compact, and reliable power solutions is driving innovation among key manufacturers. Advancements in battery chemistry, improved energy density, and enhanced thermal stability are creating new opportunities, particularly in modern missile and electronic warfare systems.

Leading Market Players

TUBiTAK SAGE

EaglePicher Technologies

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

ADVANCED THERMAL BATTERIES, INC.

MISSILES AND SPACE BATTERIES LTD

ASB Group

EnerSys

HBL Engineering Limited

VITZRO CELL

ŁUKASIEWICZ - INSTITUTE OF NON-FERROUS METALS

Wuhan Joho Technology Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the thermal batteries for military market. These players have adopted various strategies, such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

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