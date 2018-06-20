Thermal Ceramics Market to Grow at 8.4% CAGR to 2023

Browse 77 Market Data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 126 Pages and In-depth TOC on "Thermal Ceramics Market by Type (Ceramic Fibers and Insulation Bricks), End-Use Industry(Mining & Metal Processing, Chemical & Petrochemical, Manufacturing, Power Generation),Temperature Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1549187-thermal-ceramics-market-by-type-ceramic-fibers-and-insulation-bricks-end-use-industrymining-metal-processing-chemical-petrochemical-manufacturing-power-generationtemperature-range-and-region-global-f-st-to-2023.html .

Key players profiled in Thermal Ceramics Market Report include Morgan Thermal Ceramics (UK), Unifrax (US), IBIDEN (Japan), Isolite Insulating Products (Japan), Luyang Energy-Saving Materials (China), RHI Magnesita (Austria), Rath (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), 3M (US), and YESO Insulating Products (China).

The thermal ceramics market due to the huge demand for thermal ceramics in the production and processing of metals. The large production of metals has resulted in the high demand for thermal ceramics in kilns, furnaces, and other high-temperature insulation applications. Manufacturing is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the thermal ceramics market.

Study estimates size of thermal ceramics market for 2018 and projects its growth till 2023. It provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the thermal ceramics market. Secondary sources, such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business Week, and Factiva, among others, were used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive, commercial study of the thermal ceramics market.

Asia Pacific thermal ceramics market growth is driven by the fast-growing manufacturing industries in the region. Automotive, energy, and construction are the major industries contributing to the high growth of the thermal ceramics market in Asia Pacific. The cement industry, which serves the construction segment, is a high potential growth market.

Additionally, as per the estimation of International Data Corporation, the manufacturing spending in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2015 and 2019. All these factors are expected to make this region a high growth market for thermal ceramics.

The report offers insights on thermal ceramics used in various end-use industries across regions. It aims at estimating the size of the thermal ceramics market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across different segments, such as type, temperature range, end-use industry, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the thermal ceramics market, along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Thermal ceramics market has been segmented into ceramic fibers and insulation bricks. The ceramic fibers segment is estimated to lead the market and is projected to grow at a higher rate than the insulation bricks segment during the forecast period. Ceramic fibers have an exceptionally low thermal conductivity, which makes them an energy-saving material.

