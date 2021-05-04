Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) Offers Complete Cold-Chain COVID-19 Vaccine Transport Solution

HIALEAH, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCP has developed transport Totes for blood specimens, biological pharmaceuticals, and COVID-19 vaccines. The insulated Totes are medically-backed containers made from top-quality materials, designed to keep sensitive materials at the desired temperatures. Through the use of custom-made TCP Phase Change Materials (PCMs), clients can choose from the following Tote temperatures:

Refrigerated (2-8 degrees Centigrade)

Frozen (-7 or -16 degrees Centigrade)

Ultra-cold (-21 degrees Centigrade)

Thermal Custom Packaging Totes For Transporting And Maintaining COVID Vaccines 2-8 Centigrade. Thermal Custom Packaging Totes Maintaining COVID Vaccines Refrigerated 2-8 Centigrade During a Vaccination Clinic. Thermal Custom Packaging Tote Transporting And Maintaining COVID Vaccines Refrigerated 2-8 Centigrade.

Each Tote is durable, lightweight, and easy to clean and sanitize. To suit the client's medical transport requirements, the Specimen Transport Tote is available in a three sizes: small, medium, and large.

The small Tote is 4 lbs. (14.4" long x 10" wide x 14" high) and can carry 350 vaccines.

The medium Tote is 5 lbs. (15.5" long x 14.4" wide x 16.9" high) and can carry 1,000 vaccines.

The large Tote is 8 pounds (22.6" long x 13" wide x 14" high) and can carry around 2,100 vaccines.

Totes can be fitted with refrigerated, frozen, or ultra-cold PCMs (all of which are nonhazardous, nontoxic, and reusable with a multi-year shelf life). TCP PCMs eliminate the need for dry ice, ice, or gel packs that are often poorly-made and fail to maintain the desired temperature. Engineered specifically to fit TCP's Tote units, the PCMs feature a near-indestructible hard outer shell.

TCP's complete cold-chain solution is currently used to transport COVID-19 vaccines at refrigerated or ultra-cold temperatures for school districts, healthcare facilities, and government agencies throughout the U.S. By offering distribution out into the field where vaccination and other treatments takes place, TCP affords the general public—including those living far from hospitals—access to the care they need. In third-world countries, TCP provides the same complete cold-chain transport solution to remote villages for vaccination and treatment.

TCP products are proudly manufactured in the United States at the company's Hialeah, FL plant. Interested parties can watch this video to learn more.

About Thermal Custom Packaging

Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) is a medical product manufacturer—specializing in cold-chain transport solutions for blood specimens, pharmaceuticals, and COVID-19 vaccines. TCP has developed insulated containers (Totes), and the chemical reactions that maintain them (PCPs), to accommodate global clients' temperature and healthcare access needs.

Contact:

Dr. Clifford Glade, Director

Thermal Custom Packaging

[email protected]

888-570-2250

www.ThermalCustomPackaging.com

SOURCE Thermal Custom Packaging

