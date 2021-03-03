Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) Transport's mRNA COVID Vaccine at Exact CDC Temperature Requirements, Expands to New U.S. Cities

HIALEAH, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities from around the world continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the mRNA COVID vaccine in its early distribution stages. TCP, in line with CDC requirements, stores and transports the vaccine at -21 degrees Centigrade, all while expanding to new U.S. cities.

Frozen COVID Vaccine Transport Without Dry Ice Refrigerated COVID Vaccine Clinic Storage Without Ice

Public health officials indicate the vaccine must be stored and transported at no more than -20 degrees Centigrade, and that one major provider's vaccine can be subsequently be kept refrigerated from 2-8 degrees Centigrade (for up to 30 days) while another major provider's vaccine can be refrigerated for up to five days.

TCP reminds the general public that researchers have learned gel packs cannot maintain the required refrigeration temperature range, or the -20-degree Centigrade frozen temperature requirement imposed by the CDC.

11,900 vaccine doses shipped by one pharmaceutical distribution company were destroyed en route to Michigan when gel packs made them too cold.

Trucks at 35 Maine sites discovered that hundreds of vaccine vials were spoiled, resulting in officials throwing out 4,400 doses.

1,900 doses of the mRNA COVID vaccine were destroyed from improper temperature control at a Massachusetts medical center.

Two trays of vaccines were rendered unusable due to temperature deviations from public health specifications in Alabama .

Thousands of vials being shipped to California and Alabama were handled improperly and therefore rendered useless due to temperature issues.

All of these incidences occurred during a shortage of mRNA COVID vaccines to our U.S. citizens.

Enter TCP's Phase Change Materials (PCMs), which can reliably maintain refrigerated, frozen, and ultra-cold mRNA COVID vaccine temperatures depending on the application. Due to their effectiveness, TCP's PCMs are now being used to safely transport and store vaccines to a number of new sites across the United States:

TCP's PCMs are now used by a populous California public school system, helping to transport the mRNA COVID vaccine to 12 vaccination clinics from their central facility.

Fire Chief Terry Abel needed to transport the mRNA COVID vaccine at -20 degrees Centigrade from more than three hours away to his Florida firehouse freezers.

A Florida health department now trusts TCP to refrigerate their vaccines at various sites.

TCP currently provides the insulated totes and PCMs needed by the State of California hospital system to move mRNA COVID vaccines at the proper temperature.

Throughout, TCP leverages data loggers to maintain mRNA COVID vaccine temperature records.

