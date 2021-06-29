Thermal Custom Packaging's (TCP) MedShield Cases Ensure Reliable and Secure Transportation for Medical Supplies

HIALEAH, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP), a company specializing in transportation solutions for sensitive healthcare and military cargo, offers customized medical cases for reliable storage for first responders.

MedShield cases serve the needs of healthcare workers with cases that support Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and First Aid Kits:

Designed by doctors, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians, MedShield customized medical cases are waterproof, dustproof, and made to withstand the harsh conditions encountered in the field. MedShield medical cases come in medium and large sizes and have reconfigurable machine-washable padded dividers or optional modular insert cases. First Aid Kits: The TCP MedShield 5 and MedShield 10 portable Emergency First Aid Kits have been carefully designed to provide necessary supplies on the location of any incident while being rugged enough to withstand the harshest environments. These kits are water and dustproof and have been equipped with supplies specially chosen to respond to the most common workplace accidents and injuries. These kits are an essential addition to your home or workplace safety gear. MedShield cases meet or exceed OSHA & ANSI 2015 Class A requirements.

"TCP is thrilled to offer our MedShield cases to customers with multiple options and customizations to keep their medical supplies safe from the elements," said Dr. Clifford Glade, Director of TCP. "With our reputation of protecting essential medical supplies for years, including most recently with the safe and successful transportation of COVID-19 vaccines around the U.S. and Canada, we are certain our MedShield cases are built to withstand challenging situations."

MedShield cases offer an array of features that help protect the integrity of the contents inside for extended periods of time.

Multilayered chemical-resistant lid inserts to hold and secure medical supplies during transport.

Divider inserts are made of reconfigurable machine washable, heavy-duty nylon fabric.

Photoluminescent latches for increased visibility at night and in dark environments.

Detachable hinges for quick and easy lid removal.

Accessories to optimize the usage of the case, including a backpack system, shoulder strap and wall mount.

Automatic air pressure compensation valve.

Temperature resistant from -30 up to +80 degrees centigrade.

Case shell made of durable polypropylene.

Two eyelets for padlocks (0.3 inch).

30-year warranty *1.

IP67 certified.

ISO 9001 Certified.

About Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP)

Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) is a medical product manufacturer—specializing in cold-chain transport solutions, insulated containers (totes), and the chemical reactions that maintain them. Doctors run the Florida-based manufacturer. Their unique understanding of what is needed out in the field provides input for the designs. The company is the force behind the PC-21, the latest transport technology for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and antibiotics—frozen without dry ice. Many of the world's largest healthcare services rely on TCP solutions.

