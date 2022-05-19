Thermal Energy Storage Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America| (MSES) Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

Thermal Energy Storage Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the thermal energy storage market by Technology (molten salt energy storage and phase change material) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The thermal energy storage market share growth in the molten salt energy storage (MSES) segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of the thermal energy storage market by MSES can be attributed to the growing inclination toward the use of clean energy sources like solar or wind energy and growing attention toward environmental concerns. Another reason for the dominance of MSES in the global thermal energy storage market is its low-temperature loss, which results in longer storage periods.

Thermal Energy Storage Market: Vendor Analysis

The thermal energy storage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing application-specific offerings to compete in the market. The thermal energy storage market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Araner, BrightSource Energy Inc., CALMAC, DN Tanks Inc., EnergyNest, Goss Engineering, McDermott International Ltd., and SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA S.A. among others.

Abengoa SA - The company offers solutions for thermal energy storage where the energy from the sun captured in the solar field is stored in molten salts during the day to generate energy during the night or in those periods where renewable resources are not available, under the brand name of ABENGOA.

Acciona SA - The company offers solutions for thermal energy storage where the solar plants produce 249.80 MW of energy incapacity which is later utilized for further purposes, under the brand name of Acciona.

Araner - The company offers solutions for thermal energy storage that store available thermal energy to be used in a later stage when consumption is required or when energy generation is cheaper, under the brand name of Araner.

Thermal Energy Storage Market: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for CSP is notably driving the thermal energy storage market growth. However, the factors such as competition from alternate sources of energy storage may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Thermal Energy Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.40% Market growth 2021-2025 2506.87 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.97 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Araner, BrightSource Energy Inc., CALMAC, DN Tanks Inc., EnergyNest, Goss Engineering, McDermott International Ltd., and SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA S.A. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

