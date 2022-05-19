Thermal Energy Storage Market - 33% of Growth to Originate from North America| (MSES) Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

May 19, 2022, 01:45 ET
NEW YORK , May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermal energy storage market size is expected to grow by 2506.87 MW from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 10.40%. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for thermal energy storage in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the market growth in other regions. The inclination toward renewable energy generation and the growing need for a reliable grid system will facilitate the thermal energy storage market growth in North America over the forecast period.
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Sample Report
Thermal Energy Storage Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the thermal energy storage market by Technology (molten salt energy storage and phase change material) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
The thermal energy storage market share growth in the molten salt energy storage (MSES) segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of the thermal energy storage market by MSES can be attributed to the growing inclination toward the use of clean energy sources like solar or wind energy and growing attention toward environmental concerns. Another reason for the dominance of MSES in the global thermal energy storage market is its low-temperature loss, which results in longer storage periods.
To gain further insights into the market contribution of various segments - Request a sample report
Thermal Energy Storage Market: Vendor Analysis
The thermal energy storage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing application-specific offerings to compete in the market. The thermal energy storage market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Araner, BrightSource Energy Inc., CALMAC, DN Tanks Inc., EnergyNest, Goss Engineering, McDermott International Ltd., and SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA S.A. among others.
- Abengoa SA - The company offers solutions for thermal energy storage where the energy from the sun captured in the solar field is stored in molten salts during the day to generate energy during the night or in those periods where renewable resources are not available, under the brand name of ABENGOA.
- Acciona SA - The company offers solutions for thermal energy storage where the solar plants produce 249.80 MW of energy incapacity which is later utilized for further purposes, under the brand name of Acciona.
- Araner - The company offers solutions for thermal energy storage that store available thermal energy to be used in a later stage when consumption is required or when energy generation is cheaper, under the brand name of Araner.
- To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!
Thermal Energy Storage Market: Drivers & Challenges
The increasing demand for CSP is notably driving the thermal energy storage market growth. However, the factors such as competition from alternate sources of energy storage may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
For additional information on drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Report Now!
The competitive scenario provided in the Thermal Energy Storage Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Thermal Energy Storage Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Related Reports:
- The energy storage market share for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is predicted to surge by USD 2.26 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.97%%. Download a sample now!
- The floating solar panels market share is expected to increase by USD 775.85 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.89%. Download a sample now!
|
Thermal Energy Storage Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.40%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
2506.87 MW
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.97
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Araner, BrightSource Energy Inc., CALMAC, DN Tanks Inc., EnergyNest, Goss Engineering, McDermott International Ltd., and SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA S.A.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Molten salt energy storage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Phase change material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abengoa SA
- Acciona SA
- Araner
- BrightSource Energy Inc.
- CALMAC
- DN Tanks Inc.
- EnergyNest
- Goss Engineering
- McDermott International Ltd.
- SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA S.A.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article