Thermal Imager Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 779.5 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Thermal Imager Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 779.5 Million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Thermal Imager Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 779.5 Million Growth (CAGR) 4.6% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 2 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Thermal Imager Market

The Thermal Imager Market is segmented based on Application Type, Commercial, and Region.

Based on Application Type - The market is segmented into military and commercial applications. Under military applications, soldier vision is estimated to remain the dominant application type, owing to its wide usage in military night vision devices. Thermal weapon sights (TWS) equipped with microbolometer technology can detect thermal signatures of objects and individuals, even in complete darkness. This allows for improved surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, as well as increased accuracy in target acquisition and engagement owing to which it is expected to witness the fastest growth in the years to come. Similarly, under commercial applications, owing to the wide application of thermography, it is estimated to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing commercial application type in the years to come.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for thermal imagers during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- Microbolometer is used in a wide range of applications in various industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and healthcare.

- The Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing significant growth in these industries, particularly in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. This growth is driving the demand for microbolometers in the overall region.

Thermal Imager Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- The growth of the market is driven by demand for thermal imaging cameras in defense & security and industrial and commercial applications.

- The demand is further triggered by technological advancements, such as the development of smaller and more affordable cameras with higher resolution and better image quality.

Top 10 Companies in the Thermal Imager Market?

The market for thermal imagers is highly consolidated with a few companies holding the majority of the market share. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, industry expertise, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the thermal imager market:

- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

- Lynred

- Seek Thermal

- Wuhan Guide Sensmart Tech Co., Ltd.

- Global Sensor Technology

- BAE Systems

- Leonardo DRS

- Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd.

- i3system

- MikroSens

